Top 1,000 Virus Hospitalizations in Iowa | News

OTTUMWA — Coronavirus continues to surge in Iowa, hospitalizations in the state temporarily exceeded the 1,000 mark this week, and the state set a new record for case counts.

As of Tuesday, 991 people were hospitalized in the state, according to data from the Iowa Public Health Service, updated on Monday. On Monday, 1,010 people were hospitalized in Iowa.

Most people in the hospital are not vaccinated. Of the 182 people in need of intensive care, 72% are unvaccinated. State-wide hospitalization peaked at 1,510 in November 2020.

The state of Iowa, aged 50-59, constitutes multiple hospitalizations, with 32 children under the age of 17.

The 38,124 new cases of Iowa reported in the seven days to Tuesday this week were the highest the state had seen in the week following the outbreak of the pandemic. That number does not count those who have been tested positive using the home test.

This week, the White House launched a program to mail four home tests per household for free. To sign up, go to the following website: covidtests.gov..

In the state, children recreated multiple new cases, with 21% of new cases of the week occurring under the age of 17. Young adults aged 18-29 accounted for 20% of new cases in the state over the past 7 days.

Nearly 35% of Iowa have not been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. Since last week, the number of people receiving booster immunity has increased by 2.5%.

As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 28.3% of Iowa was fully vaccinated and had boost immunization. About 59% of the states are fully vaccinated.

The state has reported 116 new deaths since last week, and since the pandemic began, the state’s casualties have risen to 8,317 at COVID-19.

Wapello County

Last week, state data reported that Wapello County added 411 new cases of coronavirus. Two new deaths were reported in the county during that period. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been accused of killing 166 residents of Wapello County.

According to CDC data, Wapero ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 48% of the county’s population, or 16,779, had been fully vaccinated.

Appanoose County

Last week, Appanoose County added 100 new cases of coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that period. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been accused of killing 60 residents of Appanoose County.

According to CDC data, Apanus is ranked 88th in the state in terms of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 45.8% of the county’s population, or 5,689, had been fully vaccinated.

Davis County

Last week, Davis County added 40 new cases of coronavirus, according to state data. No new deaths were reported in the county during that period. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been accused of the deaths of 27 inhabitants of Davis County.

According to CDC data, Davis is ranked 99th in the state in terms of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 35.5% of the county’s population, or 3,193, had been fully vaccinated.

Jefferson County

Last week, Jefferson County added 169 new cases of coronavirus, state data reported. During that period, one new death was reported in the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been accused of the deaths of 47 Jefferson County residents.

According to CDC data, Jefferson is ranked 87th in the state in terms of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 46.7% of the county’s population, or 8,540, had been fully vaccinated.

Monroe County

Last week, Monroe County added 46 new cases of coronavirus, state data reported. During that period, one new death was reported in the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been accused of the deaths of 44 Monroe county residents.

According to CDC data, Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 44.7% of the county’s population, or 3,444, had been fully vaccinated.

Van Buren County

Last week, Van Buren County added 47 new cases of coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that period. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been accused of the deaths of 24 Van Buren County residents.

According to CDC data, Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccination. As of Wednesday, 41% of the county’s population, or 2,887, had been fully vaccinated.