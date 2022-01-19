Health
Drug-resistant bacteria first discovered in a Louisiana hospital
Two patients at the University Medical Center in New Orleans are infected with a rare drug-resistant fungus.
The infectious disease is the first detection of a fungus in Louisiana, a type of yeast called Candida auris. Yeast has been found in at least 19 other states, including California, Texas, Illinois, Florid, and Washington, DC. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of August 21, last year, more than 1,100 fungal cases have been diagnosed across the United States, according to the CDC. California has the highest number, with a total of 245 reports, followed by Illinois with 243 and New York with 235.
America is changing faster than ever! Add you a changing America Facebook also twitter Feed to keep track of the news.
According to the CDC, several medical facilities around the world have reported that patients have become ill with a Candida auris infection that does not respond to commonly used antifungal drugs. It is also difficult to identify using standard methods.
As a result, CDC sees yeast as a new global threat, with patients at greatest risk staying in medical facilities for extended periods of time and having lines or tubes in their bodies, such as central venous catheters and nutritional supplements. I warn you that there is. tube.
According to, the two patients have the first two known infections of the fungus, and hospital doctors believe that there are most likely other undetected cases. Times Pikayun / New Orleans Advocate.
Dr. Alfred Luck, Medical Director of Transplant Infections at Tulain University School of Medicine, said more cases would probably be found. Associated Press.
“I know everyone is exhausted by the news to watch out for, but I’m really worried about it.” Luku told AP. “Usually when I find this … I equate it with the tip of the iceberg.”
Read more stories from changing America
Scientists say they may have discovered the cause of Alzheimer’s disease
The hospital has announced that it is testing a new nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease.
People who experience one adverse event in their child are at increased risk of mental health problems
Going to bed a few hours before or after can make a big difference to your health.
..
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/590485-drug-resistant-fungus-found-in-louisiana
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022