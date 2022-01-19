Ad26.COV2.S Immunogenicity and reactionogenicity of vaccine booster after priming

Exam monitoring

This single-blind, multicenter, randomized, controlled trial was attended by healthcare professionals from four academic hospitals in the Netherlands (” protocol, Available at NEJM.org with the full text of this article).9 The study adhered to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki and was approved by the Medical Ethics Review Board of the Erasmus Medical Center and the Regional Review Board of the participating centers. All participants provided written informed consent prior to registration. Qiagen provided the QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 assay kit (study starter pack and expansion pack only), but was not involved in study design, data acquisition, or analysis. The author guarantees the accuracy and completeness of the data and the fidelity of the trial. protocol..

Participants and randomization

Healthcare workers are 18 to 65 years old and participate in the absence of serious coexistence factors or conditions (eg, consultation for cancer treatment, use of immunosuppressants, dependence on dialysis, or consultation with solids). I was qualified to do it. History of organ or bone marrow transplantation) or SARS-CoV-2 infection (confirmed in the laboratory or reported by participants).9 A list of inclusion and exclusion criteria is available. protocol.. The representativeness of the study population is given in Table S1 of. Supplementary appendix, Available at NEJM.org.

Participants were vaccinated with Ad26.COV2.S 3 months prior to enrollment and should not receive the booster or receive the Ad26.COV2.S booster mRNA-1273 1: 1: 1: Randomly assigned in a 1: 1 ratio. Booster, or BNT162b2 booster. The pre-specified prime boost interval was 84 days (interquartile range, -7 to 21). After obtaining written informed consent from participants, randomization was stratified according to the test site. In addition, half of the participants in each group were randomly selected for analysis of S-specific T cell responses.

Test design

On the first trial visit, participants received a booster by injection into the deltoid muscle. The amount and appearance of the assigned vaccine was hidden from participants to maintain blindness. The dose of vaccine was administered according to the summary of product characteristics of Ad26.COV2.S (≥8.92 × 10).Ten Virus particles), mRNA-1273 (100 μg), and BNT162b2 (30 μg).

Participants randomly assigned to the non-booster group were notified of the assignment during their first trial visit and did not receive a placebo injection due to ethical concerns. Blood samples were collected during the first and second study visits (day 0 and day 28). Booster assignments were blinded eight days after the booster was administered, after participants completed a questionnaire on responsiveness.

Reactivity

The safety assessment included monitoring the responses reported by the participants after Ad26.COV2.S priming and after booster immunization. The perceived severity is a modified 4-point Food and Drug Administration toxicity rating scale (0 for no symptoms, 1 for mild symptoms that do not interfere with daily activities, 2 for moderate symptoms that interfere with daily activities). Evaluated using Symptoms). Severe symptoms that interfere with daily life).20

In addition, participants reported daily adverse events from the day of injection to 7 days after injection. Adverse events were reported by an electronic questionnaire completed eight days after participants received the booster. Adverse events that occurred after the previously administered priming dose were reported at enrollment (approximately 3 months after the priming injection) and were affected by potential recall bias. Other serious adverse events and requested local or systemic reactions were reported by participants by questionnaire, email, or telephone. Safety monitoring (blood biochemical tests and hematological assessments) was performed on days 0 and 28.

Immunogenicity

Analysis of humoral and cell-mediated immune responses Supplementary appendix.. Briefly, to ensure that participants were not exposed to SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) -specific antibody was given to all baseline samples and booster vaccination. On days 0 and 28, S-specific bound antibodies were measured using a quantitative anti-spike IgG assay (Liaison SARS-CoV-2 TrimericS IgG assay, DiaSorin). ..21,22 Plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) with neutralizing antibody against infectious SARS-CoV-2D614G (global initiative on sharing all influenza data sequences, hCov-19 / Netherlands / ZH-EMC-2498) in Vero E6 cells. I evaluated it in. S-specific T cell responses were assessed by the interferon gamma release assay (QuantiFERON, Qiagen) on days 0 and 28 after booster immunization, as described above.twenty three

Statistical analysis

The sample size was determined based on the available data.9,15,17 108 participants per group (432 in total) were 80% at a significance level of 2.5% on one side to detect a logarithmically converted difference of 0.2 in antibody levels between groups at 25% SARS-CoV. Calculated to provide power for testing. -2 seropositives at baseline, and an expected 25% loss at follow-up.

Describes the baseline characteristics of each group, including the immune response. Continuous variables at baseline are represented as median and interquartile range. The median difference between the four groups was compared to the use of the Kruskal-Wallis test. Categorical variables were expressed numerically and as percentages, and differences between groups were compared using Fisher’s exact test.

The primary endpoint was the log conversion level of S-specific IgG-binding antibody 28 days after booster immunization. The Mann-Whitney U test was used to evaluate the difference in log-converted power value in the following three comparisons: Ad26.COV2.S booster without booster, Ad26.COV2.S booster with BNT162b2 booster, And Ad26.COV2.S booster with mRNA-1273 booster. Post-mortem analysis also compared the BNT162b2 booster with the mRNA-1273 booster. Effect size (beta coefficient) and 98.3% confidence intervals were estimated using quantile regression with varying reference categories to estimate each contrast.

The pre-specified secondary endpoints were neutralizing antibody levels, S-specific T cell responses, and reactionogenicity. In addition, the following variables were analyzed ex post facto. Participants are categorized as responsive or unresponsive based on pre-specified cutoff values ​​(according to manufacturer’s instructions or external validation cohort of each assay) and between groups using Fisher’s exact test. Compared the responses in.In addition, each group evaluated the difference in median factor changes in the log to correct the baseline value. Ten -Conversions of pre-booster S-specific IgG-binding antibody levels, neutralizing antibody levels, and S-specific T cell responses compared to post-booster. Spearman’s correlation coefficient and linear regression were calculated and in samples obtained before and after booster immunization, between bound antibody levels and neutralizing antibody levels, and between bound antibody levels and S-specific T cell responses. I investigated the relationship between. Linear regression involves a beta factor and a 95% confidence interval. These analyzes do not control multiple comparisons and inferences may not be reproducible.

Log conversion using group, recruitment center, and log-converted baseline titers 28 days after booster immunization to assess comparability of study groups with adjustment of baseline titers. A division point regression was performed at the S-specific IgG-binding antibody level. Value as a covariate. For the secondary endpoint, we analyzed the database with pairwise delete without assignment.

Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism software version 9.1.2 and RStudio software version 4.0.5. Pre-specified that a P-value less than 0.017 is considered to be statistically significant (when applying a 0.05 level Bonferroni correction to the three comparisons of the pre-specified primary endpoints).