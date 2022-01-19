Health
COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped slightly to 161 in London and ICU hospitalizations are stable
The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) reported 161 inpatients on Wednesday, a decrease of 5 from the previous day.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit remained at 24. Approximately 54% of hospitalized patients were treated with COVID-19 and 46% were positive when admitted for other reasons.
Overall, the hospital network states:
- Eighty-seven patients are being treated for COVID-19.
- Seventy-four patients were tested positive for the virus when they were hospitalized for other treatments.
Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 outbreaks in LHSC. For a complete list of affected units at Victoria Hospital and University Hospital Occurrence report page..
Cases with high risk of decline
Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has not reported additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, four deaths were reported, including four men in their 70s, 80s and 90s, and a female in their 70s. All deceased were completely vaccinated with at least two vaccinations.
This month, 15 COVID-related deaths have occurred in Middlesex-London, and 274 have died since the pandemic began.
MLHU reported 230 new cases of COVID-19, but the actual number of new cases is much higher because the health unit is only tracking tests for people in high-risk work or environment. It is estimated. The 7-day moving average of the daily case continues to decline to 259.
COVID-19 inside and outside the region
Southwestern Public Health has reported 48 patients with COVID-19 at a hospital in Elgin-Oxford, an increase of 21 from the previous day. There are eight critical care center patients.
The health unit posted 86 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with no additional deaths. Elgin-Oxford has 880 known ongoing cases.
Meanwhile, Ontario reported on Wednesday 4,132 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 589 patients in the intensive care unit. According to Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief health doctor, about 50% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, but make up only 10% of the total population.
There were 60 additional COVID-related deaths reported by the state. Moore said he believes that many of the dead are related to the delta type.
