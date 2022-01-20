Louisiana’s “Superbug” bacterium is not the cause of panic, but more cases can occur in hospitals | Coronavirus

The day after hospital officials discovered the first two cases of Candida auris in Louisiana, medical professionals could see more cases of drug-resistant yeast lurking in the hospital, causing mysterious and difficult-to-treat infections. I predict that there is sex.

However, despite the “super bug” status given to C. auris because it is so difficult to kill, its presence does not cause a panic in the general public, doctors and researchers said. C. auris usually does not affect most people, even if it is a problem for hospitals that are already taxed by COVID-19 patients or for those who are hospitalized with complex health problems.

“Super bugs” can cause infections in the bloodstream and wounds, killing one in three immunocompromised patients

“Candida auris will now be on the suspect list,” said Jeffrey Hobden, a professor of microbiology at the LSU Health Science Center, who said it usually doesn’t come to the minds of doctors. But he soon realized that only a small percentage of patients needed to worry.

“This is not the end of the world,” Hobden said. “Most normal healthy people, this is another bug that grows on you.”

Louisiana is ringing the alarm only between some patients and healthcare professionals. Immediately after listening to the two patients at the University Medical Center, Dr. Alfred Luk, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases for transplant patients at Tulane Health System, wore a medical gown and C. Wipe the patient for auris himself. He has never treated a patient with this rare type of fungus, but it lurks deep in his mind as a possible post-occurrence in hospitals in Miami and Texas last year.

“It has a great ability to colonize people,” Luk said. “This has become a major problem for closed units. It can spread rapidly from patient to patient.”

Candida auris was first detected in the United States in 2009, and infectious diseases are increasing each year. It spreads easily – from skin to skin, or even by infected health care workers who touch objects such as bed sheets.

C. auris is part of a family of yeasts, some of which grow naturally in the skin, intestines and reproductive tract. However, this strain is known as an opportunistic fungus. It goes out of control in some people and can cause fatal infections when it enters the body through wounds or medical devices and reaches other organs such as the kidneys and brain.

When that happens, doctors don’t have as many options as they do with other fungi. Yeast has evolved to become resistant to several antibiotics included in the infectious disease toolkit. It is the product of antibiotic abuse in people and farms.



Familiar scenes are unfolding in hospitals throughout Louisiana as Omicron continues to encourage more people to seek care.

“Since they introduced penicillin in the 1940s, there has been an arms race between microorganisms and humans,” Hobden said. “Whenever we come up with new antibiotics and introduce them clinically, organisms find ways to compete and they evolve and develop resistance.”

What happens next is C. It depends a lot on the source of auris. Past outbreaks in other regions have shown that the spread can be traced to a single source, which is easier to eliminate, Luk said.

In one example Report to The New England Journal of Medicine, Reusable temperature probes were transferring pathogens between patients. Since there were two patients diagnosed with C. auris at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, Hobden said he needed to follow a protocol that compares all possible sources of information between those patients. I am saying.

Candida auris could also completely contaminate the hospital room, so it may be necessary to remove ceiling tiles and drywall, recalling the incident in New York City, Luk said.

A representative of the University Medical Center, owned by LCMC Health, said there was no up-to-date information to share about additional patients or common sources of infection.

According to health experts, COVID-19 will further prepare the hospital for the outbreak of Candida auris.

Infection prevention measures such as gowns, masks, and hand washing may seem to help prevent the spread of infections, but C. auris prey on people with long hospital stays, such as COVID patients in the intensive care unit. Steroid doctors have found it to work well against the coronavirus. It works by weakening the response of the immune system, putting the patient at risk for pathogens like C. auris. Devices (ventilators, IV lines, catheters) that help keep the patient alive while fighting COVID also provide bacteria with additional points of entry into the body.

“They are at complete risk of colonization,” said Luk, a COVID patient. “Their immune system is blunted, so they are definitely at risk of getting an invasive infection.”

People identified as C. auris have a high risk of death (30% to 60%), can be very difficult to diagnose, and are only detected in highly ill people who rule out all other causes. Often.

Symptoms such as fever and headaches are common, and fungi often infect people with many other medical problems, so the LSU Health Science Center developed vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for Candida infections. Dr. Hong Xin, who is studying, said. Newborns and people in nursing homes with infections should be tested more often to check for fungi.

“Even if you don’t get diagnosed or know what’s going on, it can quickly deteriorate,” says Xin.

But even if it begins to grow on their skin, the fungus does not kill the majority of people. This is considered a secondary infection that occurs after someone has already been hospitalized for something else. Death usually occurs in people who fight many conditions. However, the cost and burden of already fixed healthcare systems is high, with Xin saying that the total annual amount is billions of dollars.According to a study published in Clinical infections in 2020The average hospitalization cost for people with invasive candidiasis ranged from $ 64,723 to $ 153,090, depending on insurance.