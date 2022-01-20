Can Omicron cause long covids?

We found that people who received at least one Covid vaccine before infection were 7-10 times less likely to report two or more symptoms of long Covid after 12-20 weeks. The study, led by Arcadia Data Science Director Michael Simon and the company’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Parker, found that those who were first vaccinated after being infected with the coronavirus could develop longer covids. People who have not been vaccinated, and the sooner they are vaccinated after infection, the lower the risk of long-term symptoms.

Has been updated January 19, 2022, 4:42 pm Eastern Standard Time

but, Another study, And not yet peer-reviewed, was more discouraged about the vaccine’s ability to prevent long covids. This study was conducted by a British researcher who analyzed electronic medical records of patients in the United States. We compared about 10,000 people vaccinated with the Covid vaccine to the same number of people who were not vaccinated with the coronavirus but were vaccinated against the flu. This could be considered hesitant about the vaccine, or according to researchers, there was generally little healthy behavior.

The study found that vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine before infection did not reduce the risk of most symptoms of long Covid. There were some suggestions from the data that vaccinated people may be at lower risk of long-term problems such as abnormal breathing and cognitive symptoms, but those results are not statistically definitive. There was no.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know

The authors said that because the data depend on electronic medical records, they may have investigated only those with the most severe symptoms, rather than the widespread patients who did not seek treatment for their symptoms.

Is the vaccine useful if I already have a long Covid?

When the vaccine was first deployed, before the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, which preceded the more contagious Omicron variant. Some patients with long covids After vaccination, symptoms such as brain fog, joint pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue were found to improve. Still, many have shown no difference in symptoms after vaccination, and only a few say they feel sick.

Study by National Bureau of Statistics In the United Kingdom, people aged 18-69 years who reported symptoms between February and September 2021 were found to have a 13% reduction in their chances of reporting long Covid symptoms with the first dose of the vaccine. Studies show that the second dose reduced odds by an additional 9%.