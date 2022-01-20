Health
Can Omicron cause long covids?
Many public health authorities are fascinated by the early evidence of an infection from. Omicron variant Tends to cause less severe illness than other versions coronavirus.. But another important question is imminent: whether it is infected by Omicron, Breakthrough examples of vaccinated peopleCan cause long Covids. It is a collection of physical, neurological, and cognitive symptoms that last for months and can impair people’s daily lives.
It’s too early for scientists to know much about the relationship between Omicron, vaccination, and the long Covid. Early studies of the pandemic provide no definitive clues. This is a sketch of what scientists have learned and many questions that have not yet been answered.
Can Omicron cause long covids?
Since the Omicron variant was first identified in late November, it is premature to say how long the symptoms of the infection will last. Also, as with previous versions of the virus, it is unclear if problems such as brain fog or extreme fatigue may occur after the infection has been resolved.
Recent reports indicate that Omicron can cause early-stage illnesses that are less severe than other variants, but the basic symptoms of Omicron infection are similar to those of other variants. The long-term effects may be similar.
Mild early illness does not necessarily mean that Omicron is unlikely to lead to long covids, and doctors, researchers, and patient-led groups warn. Studies from the early waves of the pandemic Mild also Asymptomatic The first response to coronavirus infection continued to develop long covids that lasted for several months.
Can the vaccine prevent long covids?
perhaps.
Vaccines primarily prevent serious illness and death from coronavirus infections. In some previous variants, the vaccine seemed to reduce the chances of infection itself — and, of course, non-infection is the best way to avoid long Covids. However, vaccines are not very effective in preventing Omicron infections, and breakthrough infections with this new mutant are much more common.
Studies examining vaccinated people and long covids have so far focused primarily on data collected prior to the emergence of delta variants. And the research results are mixed.
One large study published in the journal Lancet infectionIs based on reports to the phone app by more than 1.2 million British adults who received at least one corona virus vaccine between December 2020 and July 2021. Half of those who are not vaccinated report symptoms that last at least 28 days after infection. Approximately 5% of patients with breakthrough infections reported such prolonged symptoms, compared with 11% of unvaccinated controls.
another Large-scale researchEqually promising results were found that were published without peer review. Created by the Covid Patient Recovery Alliance, a collaboration between healthcare data company Arcadia and leaders with government and private sector health expertise, the study was about 240,000 infected with the coronavirus by May 2021. We analyzed the records of human patients.
We found that people who received at least one Covid vaccine before infection were 7-10 times less likely to report two or more symptoms of long Covid after 12-20 weeks. The study, led by Arcadia Data Science Director Michael Simon and the company’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Parker, found that those who were first vaccinated after being infected with the coronavirus could develop longer covids. People who have not been vaccinated, and the sooner they are vaccinated after infection, the lower the risk of long-term symptoms.
but, Another study, And not yet peer-reviewed, was more discouraged about the vaccine’s ability to prevent long covids. This study was conducted by a British researcher who analyzed electronic medical records of patients in the United States. We compared about 10,000 people vaccinated with the Covid vaccine to the same number of people who were not vaccinated with the coronavirus but were vaccinated against the flu. This could be considered hesitant about the vaccine, or according to researchers, there was generally little healthy behavior.
The study found that vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine before infection did not reduce the risk of most symptoms of long Covid. There were some suggestions from the data that vaccinated people may be at lower risk of long-term problems such as abnormal breathing and cognitive symptoms, but those results are not statistically definitive. There was no.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
The authors said that because the data depend on electronic medical records, they may have investigated only those with the most severe symptoms, rather than the widespread patients who did not seek treatment for their symptoms.
Is the vaccine useful if I already have a long Covid?
When the vaccine was first deployed, before the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, which preceded the more contagious Omicron variant. Some patients with long covids After vaccination, symptoms such as brain fog, joint pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue were found to improve. Still, many have shown no difference in symptoms after vaccination, and only a few say they feel sick.
Study by National Bureau of Statistics In the United Kingdom, people aged 18-69 years who reported symptoms between February and September 2021 were found to have a 13% reduction in their chances of reporting long Covid symptoms with the first dose of the vaccine. Studies show that the second dose reduced odds by an additional 9%.
Some researchers say it may make scientific sense that the vaccine can help some people with long covids.
According to experts, the cause of long Covid is still unknown, and different symptoms may have different underlying causes for each patient. Some major theories suggest that this condition may be related to the remains of the virus or its genetic material that remains after the initial infection has subsided, or inflammation or blood circulation problems caused by an excessive immune response that cannot be shut down. It has sex.
Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, Said If the antibodies produced by the vaccine eliminate their debris, the vaccine may be able to provide permanent relief to those whose symptoms are caused by traces of the virus. However, in people whose symptoms can be caused by a post-viral reaction that resembles an autoimmune disease, the vaccine is only temporary and may cause problems such as fatigue to recur, she said. Stated.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/health/omicron-long-covid-symptoms.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022