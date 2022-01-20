Health
Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported when the death toll reached 328 in the Waterloo region
Waterloo Public Health reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, boosting deaths in the region to 328.
“Today we report four deaths in the COVID-19-related community: men in their 80s, men in their 50s, women in their 90s, and women in their 80s,” Dr. Hsiu- Li Wang, a medical health doctor, said.
“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of these people.”
In the Waterloo region, 15 deaths have been announced since January 1, including 6 in the last three days.
There are also 131 local hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including 21 in need of intensive care. On Tuesday, those numbers were reported as 136 and 17.
“Good Announcements” Coming to Ontario Restaurants and Gyms This Week: Ford
Waterloo Public Health reported another 359 positive tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases in the region to 35,790. This will reduce the average number of new daily cases for 7 days from 468.9 to 447.3.
Authorities warn that due to test availability, the number of cases on the dashboard may be lower than the actual number in the Waterloo region.
Trend story
An additional 243 people were removed from the virus and the total number of cases resolved increased to 26,285. There are currently 3,843 active COVID-19 cases in the region, down from 4,093 reported on Monday.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the region said the recent surge has changed the way cases are handled. This has changed the way cases are counted.
Currently, there are 76 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, unchanged from Tuesday. Of these, 39 are related to long-term care facilities or retirement homes, 28 are in apartments and the other 9 are related to hospitals.
Behind the coin, Waterloo Public Health reports 2,941 COVID-19 vaccinations in the area, 2,941 more than Tuesday.
Authorities also stated that 243,081 locals had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine three times. This is 2,579 more than reported 24 hours ago.
The number of fully vaccinated residents increased from 338 to 468,195. This means that 77.36 percent of all local populations are now considered fully vaccinated.
Elsewhere, Ontario reported 4,132 inpatients COVID On Wednesday, just over half of them were first hospitalized for viral complications, but there were 589 in the intensive care unit.
The state has recently begun to distinguish between those who were hospitalized directly for COVID and those who were hospitalized for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 5,744 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday because it underestimates the true widespread transmission of the virus. Recent test limits.. Currently, the total number of proceedings in the state is 969,437.
With an additional 60 virus-related deaths, the state’s death toll has increased to 10,726. Officials said one of the deaths occurred more than a month ago.
— Use Gabby Rodrigues files
