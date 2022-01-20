Health
Efficacy of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 vaccines in Qatar
To the editor:
Increasing evidence suggests that coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines differ in efficacy against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection or severe Covid-19.1-3 However, data from controlled studies, including direct comparisons of immunity induced by these vaccines, are lacking. A study was conducted to compare the protection of Qatar’s mRNA-1273 (Moderna) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) vaccines.
Data from the National Covid-19 Electronic Health Database was used to emulate randomized controlled trials and documented outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 infection after the first and second doses of mRNA-1273. We designed two matching retrospective cohort studies to assess rates. BNT162b2 vaccine. Both studies included the same population vaccinated with the mRNA-1273 or BNT162b2 vaccine between December 21, 2020 and October 20, 2021 (). Supplementary appendix, Available at NEJM.org with the full text of this letter). Persons were matched one-to-one according to the vaccination calendar week and other variables, and matching cohorts excluded those with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection prior to vaccination.
A total of 192,123 people who received the mRNA-1273 vaccine twice were consistent with the same number of people who received the BNT162b2 vaccine twice (Fig. S1, Table S3, and Section S5). Among those vaccinated with mRNA-1273, 878 breakthrough infections were recorded after the second dose with a median follow-up of 89 days. Three of these infections progressed to severe Covid-19 (acute hospitalization), but none progressed to serious illness (intensive care unit hospitalization) or death.
The cumulative incidence of breakthrough infections after the second dose in a matched cohort of mRNA-1273 vaccinated and BNT162b2 vaccinated has been shown. CI shows confidence intervals, SARS-CoV-2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.
Among those vaccinated with BNT162b2, a median follow-up of 86 days recorded 1262 breakthrough infections after the second dose. Of these infections, seven progressed to severe Covid-19, one progressed to serious illness, and one died. Both vaccination cohorts were prone to breakthrough infections among those who were long-term from the time of vaccination (Figure 1 And Table S5).
Differences between the two vaccine cohorts in documented infection incidence began 3 weeks after the first dose (Figure S2). The incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe Covid-19 was lower in mRNA-1273 vaccinated than in BNT162b2 vaccinated with a single dose (Section S5). At 6 months follow-up after the second dose, the estimated cumulative incidence of breakthrough infections was 0.59% (95% confidence interval). [CI], 0.55 to 0.64 among those who received the mRNA-1273 vaccine), 0.84% (95% CI, 0.79 to 0.89) among those who received the BNT162b2 vaccine (95% CI, 0.79 to 0.89) (Figure 1). Approximately 90 days after the second dose, both incidence curves began to bend upwards during periods of low incidence of infection in Qatar.2,4 This suggested a gradual decline in vaccine protection.Four
The estimated overall adjusted hazard ratio for infection after the second dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine compared to the second dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine was 0.69 (95% CI, 0.63 to 0.75). The adjusted hazard ratio was almost stable over time after the second dose at about this value (Figure 1). The estimated overall adjusted hazard ratio for Covid-19 after the second dose was 0.37 (95% CI, 0.10 to 1.41).
Vaccination with mRNA-1273 was associated with a lower incidence of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections than vaccination with BNT162b2. This finding is consistent with the difference in neutralizing antibody titers.Five However, both vaccines provided strong protection against Covid-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Both vaccines also had a very similar pattern of defense accumulation, starting with the first dose and waning months after the second dose. The nature of vaccine immunity, which is built after vaccination and weakens over time, appeared to be similar in both vaccines.
Dr. Rice J. Abu Raddad
Dr. Hiam Chemitery
Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, Doha, Qatar
[email protected]
Roberto Bertorini, MD, MPH
Ministry of Public Health, Doha, Qatar
For the National Study Group for COVID-19 Vaccination
Supported by
Disclosure form The one provided by the author is available on NEJM.org with the full text of this letter.
This letter was published on January 19, 2022 on NEJM.org.
Members of the National Research Group for COVID-19 Vaccination are listed in Supplementary appendixAvailable at NEJM.org with the full text of this letter.
1.1. International Vaccine Access Center. VIEW-Hub: Covid-19 data, vaccine research, efficacy research. 2021 (https://view-hub.org/covid-19/effectiveness-studies/).
2.2. Abu Raddad LJ, Chemaitelly H, Ayoub HH,other. Relationship between risk of breakthrough infection after mRNA vaccination in Qatar and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. JAMA 2021326:1930――――1939..
3.3. Rothschild V, Hirsch-Lacka B, Poor me, Muszkat M, Matoku I.. Comparison of clinical efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine: systematic review and network meta-analysis. SciRep 202111:22777――――22777..
4.4. Chemaitelly H, Tang P, Hasan MR,other. Decline in BNT162b2 vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in Qatar. N Engl J Med 2021385 (24):e83――――e83..
5.5. Khoury DS, Cromer D, Reinaldi A,other. Neutralizing antibody levels are highly predictive of immune defense from symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.Nutmed 202127:1205――――1211..
Sources
2/ https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2117933
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022