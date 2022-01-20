Studies suggest that outpatient hip and knee replacements are safe for many.

A recent study found the incidence of postoperative complications in people who underwent outpatient joint replacement surgery compared to those who stayed in the hospital for a night or two. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt UPI | License photo

New studies show that same-day surgery is a safe option for many people undergoing total hip or knee replacement. Among the overall healthy people, a study of nearly 1.8 million patients found similar surgery among those who underwent outpatient joint replacement surgery compared to those who spent one or two nights in the hospital. I found a post-complication rate.

“Careful patient selection is the key to successful outpatient surgery,” warned Dr. Jeffrey Westrich, senior research author at the New York City Special Surgery Hospital.

For example, older people may be at increased risk of surgery, “so it may be beneficial to monitor patients overnight,” said Westrich, Honorary Research Director of Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Services at the hospital. Says.

The research team also found that people with underlying illnesses such as diabetes and lung disease may also be at increased risk of complications. “Inpatient surgery for such patients is probably safer,” Westrich added.

But “these discoveries are decisive and there is no doubt that outpatient surgery remains here,” he added.

During the 2010-2017 study period, the authors found that outpatient hip and knee replacements increased by an average of 16% and 11% each year.

Still, inpatient surgery is still much more common, Westrich admitted.

Less than one-third of the many patients tracked by researchers received Total hip arthroplasty,The rest Knee replacement..

On average, outpatient surgery accounted for only about 3% of knee surgery and just over 2% of hip surgery. (However, by 2017, these numbers were close to 5% for both.)

Candidates for same-day discharge after knee and hip surgery were about 3 and 5 years younger than their peers in the inpatients, respectively. Those who went straight home were also less pre-existing.

Focusing on the risk of complications, researchers investigated adverse events that required re-hospitalization within 3 months after surgery. Potential complications included heart attacks, blood clots, infections, pneumonia, bleeding, and / or mechanical or damaging problems associated with the hip or knee prosthesis itself.

The incidence of complications was essentially the same for all hip arthroplasty patients, whether treated as inpatients or outpatients.

Patients with total knee arthroplasty had a slightly higher risk of complications in patients discharged on the same day. However, the risk was still very small, less than 1%, for both those who were hospitalized and those who were not.

“The results are really interesting, and basically show that outpatient surgery can be safely performed and benefit patients with the right patient selection.”

On the same day, he said the patient still needed follow-up. “All our patients will be called the next day to see how they are behaving and if they need any help,” he said.

However, outpatient surgery is suitable for young, healthy and “motivated patients,” Westrich said.

Dr. Kanu Okike, an orthopedic surgeon at the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group in Honolulu, says the message is in the spotlight.

“Over the last few decades, patients have been spending less and less time in the hospital after selective total joint replacement,” said Okiike, who was not involved in the study.

“Future-looking tissue is increasingly demonstrating that same-day discharge is feasible and safe for the majority of patients undergoing selective total joint replacement.”

Okike reiterated Westrich’s call for careful patient selection and thorough preoperative patient education, in addition to safe postoperative pain management and rigorous follow-up.

“Many patients prefer to wake up in their bed the morning after surgery, as long as it can be done safely,” Okiike said. “This was especially true in the last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Survey results have recently been published Arthroplasty Journal..

For more information

For outpatient joint replacement, Cleveland Clinic..

Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.