Cleveland Clinic launches its largest brain disease study – News-Herald





Cleveland Clinic has launched the first-of-its-kind that’s aimed at diagnosis at diagnosing and preventing neurological diseases before symptoms occur. The brain study will be led by Dr. Andre Machado and Dr. Imad Najim, of Cleveland Clinic’s Neurological Institute, and has been launched to better understand why millions of people around the world suffer from brain diseases. The goal of this study will be pinpointing disease biomarkers early, well before clinical symptoms present themselves, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The new Cleveland Clinic brain study will be the largest clinical study ever for brain disease. The study will collect data from up to 200,000 neurologically healthy individuals over a 20-year period to identify brain disease biomarkers, and targets for preventing and curing neurological disorders. “Disrupting neurological diseases is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and motivates our clinicians and scientists every day,” said Machado, chair of the Neurological Institute. “By launching a study of this magnitude, we have the potential to discover causes of neurological disorders and what happens before symptoms become obvious — the silent phase. ” According to the Cleveland Clinic, one in every six people around the globe has a neurological disease such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke or epilepsy. to predict who will become sick or how to cure — or even stop the progression of — these diseases one they are diagnosed. The longitudinal, multi-year study is an enterprise-wide undertaking, enlisting a multidisciplinary team of physicians and scientists form across the global health system. While the study will be launched at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Cleveland, it will expand to additional Cleveland Clinic sites over time, according to the hospital. The initial phase of the study will enroll 10,000 volunteers over the first five years, who will be examined, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This will include adults 50 years and older with no known neurological disorder, or neurologically healthy adults age 20 and older who Volunteers do not have to be current Cleveland Clinic patients. Participants will undergo yearly assessments including neurological examination, bloodwork, eye retina scans, brain MRIs, sleep studies and other cognitive function tests, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Using advanced computing tools, researchers will collect data points from the study volunteers. Collectively, these Researchers will also seek disease fingerprints to help guide diagnostic and preventative medicines. Data points will form a trend line to capture the genetic risk factors, and invisible molecular, structural, neurophysiological and memory changes in the brain over time. “By researching at-risk healthy individuals over the course of 20 years, we will learn what is happening to the brain and body before a neurological disease is diagnosed,” said Najim, vice chair of the Neurological Institute for Strategy and Development. ‘re building a foundation to screen one person at a time — potentially with something as routine as a blood test — to diagnose brain disease on the spot. ” Philanthropic contributions are funding the study in part, with gifts of all sizes pooled to support the research, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “Our hope is to change the course of neurodegeneration, with the long-term goal of neurodegeneration in their earliest stages, years before symptoms are even seen,” Machado said. “Achieving this will be a great gift to our children and grandchildren. We can make neurological care better for the next generations. ” Those interested in enrolling into the study may do so by visiting my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/neurological/research-innovations/brain-study.. Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multi-specialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education.

