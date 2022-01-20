In 2019, more people than HIV and malaria died of drug-resistant infections.





Published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet, the study could prevent 4.95 million deaths in 2019 if all drug-resistant infections had not occurred that year, and all drug-resistant infections. Replacing the disease with a possible infection would have saved 1.27 million lives if properly treated.

Antibacterial resistance (AMR) means that bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites become resistant to the drugs commonly used to treat the infections they cause.

“By any indicator, bacterial AMR is a major health problem in the world,” an international team of researchers said in the study, saying that resistance seems to be the leading cause of death prior to both HIV and malaria. Added.

Researchers, including the Seattle Institute for Health Index Evaluation at the University of Washington, analyzed data from the current scientific literature on antibiotic resistance. Their analysis included 471 million individual records and generated estimates for 204 countries and regions.

Based on their analysis, researchers estimated that 4.95 million deaths worldwide in 2019 were associated with bacterial antibiotic resistance. Data were limited based on the number of regions where information on antimicrobial resistance was available. Researchers found that among 21 regions of the world, Australasia had the lowest burden of bacterial antibiotic resistance in 2019, with 6.5 per 100,000 directly due to resistance and 28 per 100,000. Estimated to be related to tolerance. Sub-Saharan Africa in the west has the highest burden of bacterial antibiotic resistance in 2019, with 27.3 per 100,000 directly attributed to resistance and 114.8 per 100,000 associated with resistance. Studies suggest. Of the 23 pathogens studied, 6 were found to account for 73.4% of deaths due to bacterial resistance to antibiotics: E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, K. pneumoniae, S pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to researchers, E. coli was the most common cause of death in 2019 as a result of antimicrobial resistance. Together, the researchers say that these six pathogens are responsible for 929,000 of the 1.27 million deaths directly resulting from antimicrobial resistance and 3.57 million of the 4.95 million deaths associated with resistance. Estimated. “These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance around the world and clearly show that we must now act to combat the threat,” said the University of Washington Health Index Assessment. Chris Murray, co-author of the Institute, said: news release. “Previous estimates predicted that antimicrobial resistance would kill 10 million people annually by 2050, but it’s certainly much closer than we expected,” Murray said. Mr. says. “If we want to stay ahead in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, we need to use this data to modify our behavior and drive innovation.” As the Covid-19 pandemic intensifies, antimicrobial-resistant pandemics continue “in the shadows” and have “substantial benefits” from preventing microbial infections in the first place. Ramanan Rakı Minarayan, Founder and Director of Center Four, Washington, DC’s Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy writes: editorial Published with the study at Lancet. “Of the major bacterial pathogens covered in this study, only pneumococcal pneumonia can be prevented by vaccination. Prophylactic vaccines against viral pathogens such as influenza, respiratory cyst virus, and rotavirus are curative. It is effective in reducing the need and thereby reducing the consumption of inappropriate antibiotics. “Laxminarayan wrote in an edit that demands more spending to deal with antibacterial drug resistance. “Because it’s an unrecognized hidden issue, a clearer picture of AMR’s burden has finally emerged,” Laxminarayan wrote. “Spending needs to be directed towards preventing infections in the first place, ensuring that existing antibiotics are being used properly and wisely, and bringing new antibiotics to market.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/19/health/bacterial-antimicrobial-resistance/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos