Pasco prison nurses have exposed prisoners to HIV and other viruses, the proceedings said.





5 lawyers Pasco County The prisoner filed a class action proceeding on Wednesday, accusing the county prison nurse of exposing the prisoner to HIV and other potentially deadly viruses. The proceedings were filed against Wellpass, a medical company contracted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to work in prison. According to complaints, nurses regularly reused syringes while treating diabetic prisoners. “This is an absolute nightmare that shocks decency,” said Kevin Conway, a lawyer for Peiffer Wolf, a company that represents five prisoners. “I can’t even understand what’s happening. This is a habit that can be avoided like a plague by IV drug users: dirty needles, dirty vials every day. Incredible.” At a virtual news conference, Conway and lawyer Ashley Casethletbold tell reporters, nurses inject insulin into prisoners, and if that person needs more, reuse the syringe from a new multi-dose vial. He said he would extract insulin. According to lawyers, nurses will use the same, potentially contaminated vials for new patients. Conway and Case Sletvold said one of the patients was known to be infected with HIV. This means that the virus may have infected other prisoners. “Diabetics who are dependent on insulin to survive need not be afraid that the medications they are taking to save their lives may end insulin,” said Case Sletvold. Plaintiffs have also accused Wellpass of not notifying inmates who may have been exposed. Instead, according to lawyers, the company began testing for blood-borne infections in some, but not all, inmates and treating them with prophylactic HIV drugs for no apparent reason. Conway and Case Sletvold state that the nurse had worked in prison for about a year, and they did not have prisoners released, released or still imprisoned, who were not yet aware that they had been exposed. I’m worried. “This was a lack of complete care for some of the most vulnerable members of our society under the control of Pasco County,” said Case Threatbold. Amanda Hunter, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, issued the following statement: “The Pasco Sheriff’s Office was aware of this complaint and soon began investigating the issue in collaboration with Wellpass, a third-party healthcare provider for detention center prisoners. Wellpass employees, including the nurses involved in the case, are Pasco Sheriff’s Office. We are unable to provide specific details on this issue as it contains confidential medical information and pending claims. Welpas understands that it has taken corrective action immediately after being informed of possible problems with insulin administration. At this time, no adverse effects have been reported from affected individuals. Reported complaints Takes it very seriously and will continue to work with Wellpass on investigating this issue and steps to ensure this situation. It will not happen in the future. “ At this time, the county and sheriff’s office are not defendants. Wellpass has not yet responded to the request for comment.

