Omicron’s burden on British Columbia hospitals increases at peak times for health professionals.

The burden on hospitals in British Columbia from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is increasing, and medical experts warn that the effects will be felt for months.

On Tuesday, the state announced more postponement of surgery, reduced outpatient care services, and relocation of medical staff to emergency wards in some areas.

“The impact on our health system is clear,” said Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia School of Medicine. “This effect will continue for the next few months.

“Everyone is nervous.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the measures announced on Tuesday were designed to stabilize the health system while the state continues to fight COVID-19 and Omicron variants.

“We are determined to resume service as quickly and fully as possible. The case of Omicron has had a major impact on all healthcare systems and healthcare professionals. From illness. “

According to seven hospitals in British Columbia, Sally Memorial, Abbotsford Regional, Langley Memorial, Burnaby, Peace Arch, Kelowna General, and Royal, more than 95% of British Columbia’s bed capacity is now normal patients and COVID-19. It is occupied by patients. Jubilee Hospital — There is an outbreak.

Modeling data presented late last week showed that community transmission was declining in most healthy areas across BC, but the state expects hospitalizations to continue to increase for at least another week or two. Say that.

The number of elderly cases continues to increase

But not everyone is so optimistic.

The BCCOVID-19 Modeling Group, an independent organization of health modeling experts, warned on Wednesday whether community infections had peaked. It’s not clear. In a vulnerable population, it is still increasing.

“The tendency of the most vulnerable to Omicron among people over the age of 70 continues to rise,” said Professor Sally Otto of the University of BC, Canada’s chair of research on theoretical and evolution. I mentioned in an interview with CBC. Initial version..

“Therefore, the number of cases that have not reached the peak is increasing.”

Otto said the number of hospitalizations remains the best predictor of when the current pandemic wave will subside. However, looking at the data and hospitalization rates for people over the age of 70, she said there was one sign of hope.

“Both suggest that the curve for Omicron case infections in British Columbia has been reduced from substantially 20% growth per day to 10% growth per day,” she said. “By bending the curve down, the peak demand for hospitalization has dropped significantly.”

“We are all crossing our fingers.”

UBC’s Mercy says he is reassured that “the system still exists” to provide oxygen, water and emergency treatment to patients who are “acute ill” and need hospitalization.

However, he is less confident about the consequences of postponing so-called “non-emergency” surgery, including surgery for cancer and other serious conditions.

“Delaying cancer surgery, delaying neurosurgery, will affect mortality, regardless of COVID-specific mortality,” he told CBC News. “It doesn’t give me much comfort.”

At this point, despite reassurance from state health officials, BC’s health system is “nearly at its limits,” Mercy said. If the state’s modeling of the imminent reduction in infectious diseases is accurate, it should ultimately help reduce some of the burden on the hospital.

“We are all crossing our fingers, hoping that it is true,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, obviously it will be a challenge.”