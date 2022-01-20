Illuminating Important Mental Health Issues for Northern Doctors, Families, Children and Teens | COVID19 News

Greenville, South Carolina (FOX Carolina)- If your child feels like he’s been experiencing a lot in and out of school these days, you’re not alone.

On Wednesday, PRISMA Health hosted a conference on children, teens, pandemics and mental health. This acknowledges how hard the family has been since returning to school after the New Year.

Doctors talk to the community about the importance of coping strategies and really pay attention to what your child is experiencing.

Fox Carolina also spoke with a family psychologist. They say there has been an increase in patients throughout the pandemic, especially in the past few weeks and months. Parents – Adding it makes it feel like the kids are being pulled in 50 different directions in 2022.

“Everything is crazy about Covid. The number of incidents has skyrocketed, and in retrospect, we’re hit by a 10-year-old southern snowstorm …” said Matt Spalding, parent of Greenville County. rice field.

According to Spaulding, his two high school girls, grades 1 and 2, have recently been spending a “fuss” between COVID spikes, e-learning, and all that unpredictability. ..

“They are pulling their hair because they feel very close to their normal condition. Then this came straight to their chin like” BAM! “. And here again. “

He says it took a minute to realize that things were really hard for one of his daughters, who thrived on social interaction.

“Most of it is for adults,” Spaulding said when talking about how people worry about adults, such as staying healthy and going to work / paying invoices during a pandemic. ,Told. Taking a step back, he asks, “What impact does this have on our youth?” He continued.

“You have to be open about how you feel. This helps kids to be open to their feelings,” said Mental Health attire in Greenville. Caitlin McLear, Vive’s family psychologist, said.

McClear mainly deals with school-aged children and their families, and states that the number of patients has increased recently. She says she’s happy about it, on the one hand, because more and more people are looking for a healthy coping strategy to overcome them.

“I talk a lot with my kids and their families about the fun things I’m looking forward to,” explained McClear.

She told Fox Carolina that goal setting is important to control mental health, especially when children are quickly in isolation and able to get out of isolation.

“It doesn’t have to be big or extravagant, but on weekends or every day, I’m just saying,’If I can finish this, I can do this,'” she explains. Did.

Perhaps more importantly, what PRISMA’s doctors responded to on Wednesday was their special efforts to engage in normal person-to-person interactions in the safest way possible.

“One of the most important things a family can do is put the screen aside when everyone is at home,” said Dr. Peter Loper of PRISMA Health.

“When we eat dinner, play games, or take a walk, we say we’re going to spend time together,” McClear added.

Parents like Spaulding say they’re trying to change the behavior of their homes, especially in 2022, to spend more time with each other within the four walls, without distractions. ..

“This shed light and opened the door to say,’What can we do as a family to get the most out of this situation?'” He said.

If your child, teenager, or loved one is having a particularly difficult time, McLear will talk to someone or qualify for mental health, even after trying some of the coping strategy examples above. He says he should strongly consider contacting an expert.

Community resources: