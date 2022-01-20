One of the most common early Omicron symptoms





Early in the coronavirus pandemic, there was a fairly common list of symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell. A new set of symptoms, including those that could easily be dismissed as a common cold sign, with the advent of the Omicron variant, which is now accused of a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide. Has occurred. Researcher ZOE Covid Study found only early symptoms Consistently reported by COVID patients – headache. Studies show that headaches are the second most common Omicron symptom and can be defeated by a runny nose alone. Patients with Omicron report less cases of coughing, fever, and loss of taste and smell. Read more: Chart of the most common Omicron symptoms What are the early signs of Omicron infection? In addition to headaches and runny nose, sore throat continues to be reported by Omicron patients. This is especially true for “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated people, health experts said. “There is no doubt that sore throat is a predictor of that group, especially in people with these milder breakthrough infections.” Dr. Allison Arwadi, Director of Public Health, Chicago, told NBC News Chicago. Arwady said people with symptoms like colds and flu should be assumed to be infected with COVID-19 until the test proves different. “Whatever it is, even if it’s a sore throat,” she said. “If you’re sick, if you’re a little sick, stay home. It’s more true than ever because you’re sick and you’re a little sick until the test proves — that’s COVID. That’s our treatment. And the way you should deal with it. “ Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 2 to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus, and there is some evidence that Omicron symptoms appear early in the scale. Read more: Now the most common Omicron symptoms; one unique symptom reported Infectious? Early studies show that people with Omicron may be transmitted faster than other versions-perhaps within a day after infection. AP reported. The guidelines of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are based on evidence that COVID-19 infections often occur 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days thereafter. People who test positive but have no symptoms are considered contagious at least 2 days before receiving the test.

