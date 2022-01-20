It’s mid-January, is it approaching the peak of Omicron? | Local news





Portland, Oregon (KPTV)-15 deaths and more than 8,500 new deaths. These are the latest figures from the Oregon Department of Health during the COVID-19 Omicron wave surge. Whether the end of the wave may be near in mid-January is a long-awaited question. Public health leaders in Oregon predict that the state will reach its peak of Omicron’s surge by the end of January, and perhaps soon this week. Whether that is the case or not, only time and more data collection will certainly tell, but in Washington County, some researchers tracking COVID say that cases are still rising. believe. “According to our wastewater, it hasn’t peaked yet, but to be honest, it’s not too surprising because Oregon is a bit behind in the Omicron surge compared to other states,” said Water Resources. Program manager Bryce Layton said. Clean water service. FOX 12 spoke with Layton on Wednesday about how Clean Water Services can track COVID-19 levels in human waste by sampling and testing wastewater. Water samples are collected twice a week and tested once a week. Sampling wastewater was an early indicator of community illness, as studies have shown that people shed the virus from waste before symptoms such as coughing and sneezing appear. Earlier strains of COVID could detect an elevated virus for about 1-2 weeks before an increase in positive COVID testing was reported. However, according to Layton, Omicrons are different and the variants are present in the wastewater along the same time frame that people are testing positive for the virus. It’s difficult to get a test these days, so we’re accurately assessing how many people are positive on the test. “Today, when so many people have been tested at home and many have not been reported to OHA, wastewater is in many respects a more reliable indicator of what is happening there than the number of cases reported. “Layton said. Of course, another indicator is the capacity of the hospital. As you’ve probably heard, hospitals are full and COVIDs are everywhere. Nicholas En, a surgical nurse at Kaiser Permanente’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, said: “I see it more than I saw in this pandemic.” According to En, the hospital is preparing for the peak of the wave by canceling and postponing some surgery to give more space to increase the number of sick patients.

