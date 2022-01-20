A glance can increase the risk of blood clots-consumer health news

Thursday, January 20, 2022 (HealthDay News)-Who suddenly realized that time had passed while drinking the next episode one after another, even though they hadn’t started watching a new drama series on TV?

New studies now suggest that too many glances can increase the risk of life-threatening blood clots in the legs and lungs by 35%.

“Long-term television viewing with immobilization can increase the risk of venous thromboembolism,” said Dr. Setter Knutzer, a senior researcher at the University of Bristol School of Medicine in the United Kingdom.

The findings apply to more than couch potatoes. Even if you are physically active, you cannot rule out the increased risk of blood clots associated with prolonged TV viewing. Therefore, “individuals need to take breaks while watching TV for long periods of time,” he said.

Kunutsor warned that the study couldn’t prove that the TV at first glance caused blood clots, only that the two could be connected.

In this study, Kunutsor’s team pooled data from three previously published studies, including more than 130,000 participants.In this process, called a meta-analysis, researchers watch TV. Venous thromboembolism (VTE). For VTE Pulmonary embolus (Thrombus in the lungs) and Deep vein thrombosis (Deep veins, usually leg thromboses, that can move to the lungs and cause pulmonary embolism).

In a 5- to 20-year follow-up, more than 900 participants developed VTE. Those who watched the longest glance (more than 4 hours a day) were one-third more likely to develop blood clots than those who watched the least TV or never glanced. The association was independent of age, gender and obesity index (BMI), Physical activity, the researcher pointed out.

“You should limit the amount of time you spend in front of the TV,” Knutzer said. “Even if you want to watch TV at a glance, you need to scatter the TV with regular movements to maintain circulation.”

And links can be present when sitting for long periods of time of any kind. For example, he advised that if your work involves working long hours in front of a computer, you should always get up and move around from time to time.

“Also, high physical activity may reduce or eliminate the risk of venous thromboembolism and other illnesses associated with sedentary behavior, so increase your physical activity level when watching TV at a glance.” Said Kunutsor.

The report was published on January 20th European Journal of Preventive Cardiology..

Dr. Mary Kushman, vice chair and co-director of medicine at the Vermont Cardiovascular and Brain Health Center at the University of Vermont in Burlington, said it is not yet clear whether this relationship is the cause.

“But, for example, those who watch more TV may be more likely to be obese or overweight, and obesity and overweight are established risk factors for VTE,” she said. However, studies have adjusted weight and still found a link between prolonged TV viewing and VTE. This suggests that the findings are retained regardless of body weight, Cushman pointed out.

“We know that people who tend to watch TV for long periods of time are sick, and this may explain the association,” she said. “Sitting for long periods of time reduces blood flow from the legs to the veins and can contribute to VTE. Slow blood flow likes to coagulate abnormally.”

Kushman said further investigation was needed. “But if you want to watch TV for a long time, take frequent walks and stretches to interrupt this, look from the treadmill instead of the chair, and don’t snack. You’re watching.”

For more information

For more information on VTE, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: Setor Kunutsor, MBChB, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of Bristol Medical School, University of Bristol, UK. Mary Kushman, Doctor of Medicine, Professor, Vice-Chair, Medicine, Co-Director, University of Vermont, Vermont Center for Cardiovascular and Brain Health, Burlington. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, January 20, 2022