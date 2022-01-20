Pregnancy in the Age of Covid-19: Top Broken Myths | Health





Planning a baby in the midst of a raging pandemic can be a challenge of its own, but with the proper guidance and support of your gynecologist, stay healthy and avoid it. can do complications.. There was no shortage of myths surrounding pregnancy, and Covid-19 added some more to the list. Some people may feel it pregnancy You can actually protect them from Covid-19 infections, others are of the view that their pregnancy may be full of complications, which would be an unpleasant experience. Dr. Swatigai Quad, an obstetrics and gynecology consultant at Motherhood Hospital in Pune, uncovers some of the myths surrounding Covid-19 and pregnancy. Myth 1: You can’t sign Covid if you’re pregnant actual: Well, this statement is false and unfounded. No one spares Covid. It can happen to children, pregnant women, and even the elderly. It is a well-known fact that pregnant women have low immunity and are susceptible to viruses and bacteria. Pregnant women should follow protocols for masking, hand disinfection, and social distance. They also need to be vaccinated to stay healthy. Myth 2: Covid always causes pregnancy complications actual: There is no evidence that Covid is causing serious complications for pregnant women. It is also recommended for women to breastfeed their baby during pregnancy. No studies are available to find out if the virus is transmitted from pregnant women to babies. Pregnant women should wear a mask when breastfeeding their baby and disinfect their hands when handling the baby. Don’t panic if you get infected with Covid. Get medical attention immediately. Myth 3: Covid vaccine leads to changes in the menstrual cycle actual: There are various posts on social media about the relationship between Covid-19 and the times. If you are not pregnant and are worried about the post-vaccination period, COVID vaccine And the menstrual cycle. So far, no menstrual irregularities have been reported. The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for women. Vaccines do not shorten or lengthen menstruation. So far, no cases of irregular menstruation have been recorded. So calm down and get your shot right away. Myth 4: Pregnant women can delay vaccination actual: Pregnant women are at increased risk of suffering from a variety of allergies, illnesses and infections. Jabging helps ensure that women are protected from covids. So get vaccinated and stay healthy and hearty.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/pregnancy-in-times-of-covid-19-top-myths-busted-101642677904026.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos