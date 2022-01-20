Monroe County continues to rise in cases of COVID-19 and how to be tested

On Wednesday, county health caretaker Penny Cordill said that Monroe County continues to experience an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, increasing the availability of COVID-19 testing and best practices for wearing masks. I shed light on.

All 92 counties in Indiana are now the most serious red recommendations. State COVID-19 Dashboard..

This week, there are 1,457 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Monroe County. Last week, the county had 1,081 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The increase in cases is about 35%, but this increase is not as great as last week’s 76% increase in Monroe County.

The uptrend still needs concern, according to Cordill.

“This may be a good sign that things may be a little more stable, but it may also be the result of incoming delayed results,” Cordill said of an ongoing issue of test availability in Monroe County. Said by mentioning.

Local laboratories continue to be overwhelmed, as many who have been tested for COVID-19 are late in receiving the results. According to Caudill, not all positive tests have been reported, so the number of reported cases is always lower than the actual number of actually infected cases. For example, some people infected with COVID-19 are being tested at home, but this has not been systematically reported to health authorities. And some sick people are not tested.

Codyll said residents should expect to see a state-sponsored mobile clinic where COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be available in the county within the next week. The Monroe County Health Department will announce the scheduled dates and hours of the mobile clinic once the details are finalized. Residents can find those details on social media in the health sector.

In Monroe County, the COVID-19 test is now available every Tuesday to Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm on the state-sponsored gravity diagnostic site 171 N. Curry Pike.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Clinic has been extended until February 26th with renewed business hours. The clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays is open from noon to 8 pm. The clinic is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

The federal government is currently offering registrants four free home exams per household.Residents can visit covidtests.gov Order now. It may take 7-12 days for the test to arrive.

“This is what you ordered and have at hand for future needs. It’s not going to address the needs you might have today or tomorrow or even next week,” Cordill said.

Residents can find additional test sites in or near Monroe County. www.coronavirus.in.gov..

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week Has been updated this is Mask guidance To reflect how to wear a face mask most effectively to prevent or reduce exposure to COVID-19. One of the most important aspects of wearing a mask is to make sure that the mask fits snugly on the nose, mouth and chin without any gaps or leaks.

The cloth mask should have multiple layers of tightly woven breathable cloth with nose wires. The fabric should be thick enough to block the light when held over bright light.

Cordill repeated the CDC’s recommendations to ensure that his mask fits properly.

“This isn’t really new information, it means that as Omicron becomes more contagious, the best masks you can have will become even more important than before,” Cordill said.

Monroe County Continues Employee Duties

Monroe County has suspended the US Supreme Court’s recent stay at the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, requiring civilians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to be tested weekly. Vaccination and emergency temporary criteria test.. Under this standard, employers with at least 100 employees have established a written policy requiring employees to be vaccinated or regularly inspected and to wear facial covers in indoor environments and in vehicles. I had to do it.

If the standard is implemented, OSHA can fine employers who do not comply with the standard up to $ 13,653 for each breach. Employers who repeatedly violate the criteria may be fined up to $ 136,532.

Last week to comply with the standard Monroe County Commission Approved mandatory vaccination or routine inspection policies for employees. However, on Wednesday, the Commissioner revised the policy to reflect that it would take effect if the US Supreme Court cancels the stay.

Contact Rachel Smith on Twitter at [email protected] or @RachelSmithNews.