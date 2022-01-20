Covid absences among NHS staff in England fall amid signs crisis is easing | NHS

Absences among NHS staff in England due to Covid have fallen by 22% on the previous week, figures show, with signs the staffing crisis in the health service may be easing, although health leaders have cautioned that staff are still under “intense” pressure.

There were more than 35,000 Covid absences on an average day in the week to 16 January, down from almost 46,000 the week before. However, the figures are still significantly higher than the absence levels before the Omicron surge. At the start of December, there were about 12,000 absences on an average day.

Absences for all reasons including Covid were down by 13% and stand at 77,000 across the NHS..

However, NHS and health leaders cautioned that “exhausted” staff remained under severe pressure on the frontline, and said that was unlikely to change for months.

Prof Stephen Powis, the NHS England national medical director, said: “Even though the numbers are going in the right direction, NHS staff will have many tough months ahead as they continue to deliver patient care while managing competing demands. While staff absences remain high and continue to increase in some parts of the country, it is good to see they have been reducing week on week.

“The number of people in hospital for both Covid and non-Covid care remains high, and arrivals at A & E via ambulance increased by more than 2,000, even as the largest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history is boosting the nation and helping to protect people from the virus. ”