Female remembers the shock of cervical cancer diagnosis at age 30





Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-January is Cervical Cancer and Cancer Awareness Month. by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionNearly 300,000 women in the United States have been diagnosed with cervical cancer and need treatment each year. All women are at risk for cervical cancer, but it occurs most often in women over the age of 30. Hallie Saunders was only 30 years old in 2015. A former nurse, she noticed some unusual symptoms and scheduled a Papanicolaou stain test at OBGYN. The result was devastating. “When I was in the middle of my career, I was married. At that age, it’s not really something that crosses your heart, because I’ve established this whole life.” Sanders said. She was in remission with a definitive hysterectomy and many subsequent chemotherapy. I was worried about the prolonged cough three years later. “Somehow it hit me as something unusual. It lasted too long,” Sanders said. Her cancer had spread to her lungs. After more treatment and years, Saunders still gets scans every three months and is now sharing her story to encourage other women to get regular Papanicolaou stains. .. “This is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in women between the ages of 20 and 40, and I don’t think many are aware of it,” said gynecological oncologist Dr. Wendell Naumann. Stated. Naumann, who treated Sanders, acknowledged how her quick actions could treat her, which may have saved her life. “When people ignore their health, it’s when they get into trouble, and it’s important not only to get vaccinated for normal things, but also to get vaccinated for HPV.” Nauman said. The best form of prevention of cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which should be given between the ages of 11 and 12. It is given twice for those under the age of 15 and three times for those over the age of 15. It is 90% effective and has been shown to prevent not only abnormal Papanicolaou stain specimens, but also neck, vaginal and vulvar cancers. Regular Papanicolaou stain specimens also help with early detection and prevention. Science has advanced dramatically, and women at risk for the average cancer only need Papanicolaou stains every three years. Copyright 2022W BTV. all rights reserved.

