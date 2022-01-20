The FDA is likely to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five: Anthony Fauci | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Typical image (IANS) According to White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fouch, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five in February. is. According to CNBC, Pfizer’s clinical trials did not induce a sufficient immune response in children aged 2-4 years with two injections, requiring three doses for younger children, according to Fauci. There is a possibility of becoming. “I hope it won’t be much later next month or so, but I can’t guarantee that,” Fauci said. In December 2021, Pfizer announced plans to submit data to the FDA in the first half of 2022 if the three-dose study was successful. The US Narcotics Department said it did not identify safety concerns regarding the dose of 3 micrograms of vaccine in children aged 6 months to 4 years. Adults are given 30 micrograms twice, each as part of a major series of shots. Children under the age of 5 are particularly vulnerable as they are the only age group currently not eligible for vaccination. The rapid spread of highly contagious variants of Omicron to communities throughout the United States over the past month has led to an increase in hospitalizations for children with COVID-19. “Unfortunately, hospitalization rates for children aged 0 to 4 who are currently not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination are rising,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in a telephone conference. Told to. Early this month. As of January 8, early December, before Omicron became the predominant variant in 250 hospitals in the United States, according to CDC data collected from nearly eight of 100,000 children under the age of five. I was admitted to COVID-19 more than twice as often as I did. 14 states. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that healthy children do not need the COVID-19 booster. “The purpose is to protect the most vulnerable people and those at the highest risk of serious illness and death. They are elderly people with immunodeficiency to the underlying illness and are also health care workers.” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in a recent briefing. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to the headline and text.

