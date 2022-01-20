Ottawa’s COVID-19 hospitalization is stable while Ontario prepares to lift restrictions





Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remained stable in Ottawa as Ontario announced plans to begin lifting restrictions on rallies and non-essential businesses. Two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 652 since the start of the pandemic. Ottawa Public Health reported on Thursday 84 people from Ottawa Hospital suffering from an active COVID-19 infection. It increased from 83 on Wednesday. There are eight people in the intensive care unit with active cases of COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalization of Ottawa residents due to hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as an inpatient intervention, admission must include treatment for active COVID-19 infection or be extended for active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be infected with COVID-19 during hospitalization. Local hospitals report a large number of patients who test positive for COVID-19. Queensway Carlton Hospital states that there are 63 patients who test positive for COVID-19 and 53 patients at Montfort Hospital who have COVID-19. There are 167 COVID-19 cases involving patients from Ottawa Hospital, and CHEO reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations. Thursday, Ontario announces three-step plan Gradually remove the restrictions on COVID-19. “We are aiming to carefully mitigate public health measures, so we can be confident that the worst is behind us,” Prime Minister Doug Ford said Thursday. “We are now in a position to carefully and gradually ease public health measures.” After January 31st, restaurants, gyms and cinemas will be open with 50% capacity. The collection limit will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (January 12-18): 240.6 (decreased from 283.3)

Ottawa positive rate (January 12-18): 19.7 percent (down from 21.5 percent)

Number of reproductions (7-day average): 0.77 (up from 0.62)

Known active cases: 3,877 (-251) A recall value greater than 1 indicates that the virus has spread and each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow. The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on tests) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. Hospitalization of Ottawa There are 84 people with active COVID-19 infections in Ottawa’s hospital on Thursday, from 83 on Wednesday. ICU has 10 to 8 people on Wednesday. Age category of inpatients: 0-9: 0

10-19: 2

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2

40-49: 6

50-59: 5

60-69: 14 (2 in ICU)

70-79:23 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 22 (1 in ICU)

90 years and over: 8 (Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting inpatients with “active” infections) Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine As of Wednesday: Single dose Ottawa resident (5 +): 903,745 (+600)

Double dose Ottawa resident (5+): 837,010 (+788)

3 doses of Ottawa residents (12 years and older): 480,872 (+6,206)

Percentage of population 5 years and older with at least one dose: 91%

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 5 years: 84% * Statistics of Ottawa residents who have been vaccinated once or twice include those who have a zip code for Ottawa who has been vaccinated somewhere in Ontario. Around the area Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 65 in hospital, 8 in ICU *

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in the hospital, 7 in the ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 in the hospital, 5 in the ICU

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Units: 20 at the hospital, 7 at the ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Units: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and Western Quebec): 135 in hospital, 6 in ICU These numbers are based on the latest data from each health unit at the time of issuance. * EOHU states that it is working on a new reporting system. The figures are as of January 17, 2022. COVID-19 Outbreak Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations: 24 long-term care facilities

44 retirement homes

35 hospital units

56 other apartments (group homes, supported independent living, etc.) OPH suspended reporting of outbreaks in the workplace on January 2nd. A complete list of active locations is OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-s-covid-19-hospitalizations-hold-steady-as-ontario-prepares-to-lift-restrictions-1.5747939 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos