Who is eligible for a new antiviral drug, a monoclonal antibody, to treat COVID-19?

Due to the limited supply and high demand for COVID-19 therapy, it is difficult for most people to access new antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

Pfizer’s new prescription antivirals, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir of Merck, are for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 but at high risk of developing a severe illness. Take within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

For monoclonal antibodies, the window is a bit longer, 5-10 days, and more easily available. These are laboratory-generated molecules that act as alternative antibodies and are distributed intravenously or subcutaneously. That is, it is distributed by injection in hospitals, medical and infusion centers, and in some cases at home.

They are also used to treat mild to moderate cases and are effective in preventing hospitalization and death in high-risk patients, doctors say. However, the rise of the Omicron variant has disabled two of the three approved products, further squeezing supply.

However, pill standards are still strict and resources are more limited. Over time, supply needs to be adjusted and reassessed to better meet demand.

Related: The FDA permits the emergency use of two COVID-19 pills to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

The eligibility requirements and details associated with each treatment are as follows:

Nirmatrelville

Paxlovid’s criteria have been expanded this week as clinical trials have shown that they are most effective in preventing the worst COVID results of the two pills. Starting Tuesday, all eight health care areas in Michigan will be assigned to selected pharmacies. Approved in December For emergency use, it was previously only available At 10 Meyer Pharmacies, According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Paxlovid assumes that people over the age of 12 meet certain weight thresholds and consists of three tablets that combine the two drugs and are taken twice daily for 5 days.

Dr. Bruce Muma, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Henry Ford Physician Network and Head of the Monoclonal Antibody Program for Medical Systems, may have potentially significant interactions with other drugs earlier this month. He said it would be difficult to determine a candidate because of his gender. “Candidates may not really be candidates if we are taking medications that we cannot stop or change.”

According to the State Health Department, the following people are eligible for Paxlovid:

Patients receiving tumor or blood cancer treatment, untreated or advanced HIV, immunodeficiency syndrome, or taking medications that may suppress the immune response, regardless of vaccine status, etc. People with severe to severe immunodeficiency. Or a person who has had an organ or stem cell transplant.

People over the age of 75 who do not have the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that you have not been completely vaccinated or the booster has expired months after your first dose.

65-74 people who do not have the latest information on vaccines and have priority risk factors such as obesity. It is defined as an obesity index of 35 or higher. A condition characterized by chronic respiratory illness such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, moderate or severe asthma requiring daily inhaled corticosteroids, or bronchiectasis, damage to the airways of the lungs. Chronic kidney disease; cardiovascular disease; or diabetes.

Pregnant people who do not have the latest information on vaccines.

Molnupiravir

Unlike Paxlovid, molnupiravir is used only if other alternatives and federal-approved treatment options are inaccessible or clinically inadequate.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Molnupiravir is available at all Meyer pharmacies on a supply basis, and some retail pharmacies in areas where Meyer does not serve are also available on a supply basis.

Merck tablets are only allowed for adults and should not be given to pregnant patients as they can affect bone and cartilage growth. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, it can harm the foetation.

Take 4 Mornupyravir capsules orally every 12 hours for 5 days.

This alternative therapy includes the following, in addition to those who are eligible for Paxrovid minus pregnant people:

65-74 people who do not have the latest information on vaccines. Persons under the age of 65 who do not have the latest information on vaccines and have the above priority risk factors.

Monoclonal antibody

According to the State Health Department, monoclonal antibodies or mAb treatments distributed throughout the state are preferred over molnupiravir whenever mAb courses are available.

Related: Monoclonal antibodies are further restricted as Omicron overtakes Delta.There is also a shortage of new antivirals

Antibodies, which are said to reduce the chances of hospitalization and death by 70%, should be considered for patients in the eligible low-risk group.

Included here are:

First, 65-74 people who do not have the latest information on vaccines. Persons under the age of 65 who do not have the latest information on vaccines and have the above priority risk factors. Next up are people over the age of 75 who have the latest information on vaccines. People aged 65 to 74 years who are vaccinated and have prioritized risk factors such as substance abuse disorders, tobacco use history, or a body mass index of 25 or higher. The bottom two layers are: People over the age of 65 who are up to date with vaccines and have common risk factors. People over the age of 65 who have the latest information on vaccines, and people under the age of 65 who are vaccinated and have common risk factors.

There are three monoclonal antibodies available. However, two of them are said to show low or no activity against the newly predominant Omicron mutants. Confirmed in the majority of counties in Michigan, documentation delays are widespread, but the latest data show that the delta variant has not completely disappeared. According to a state report on Tuesday, about 89% of specimens undergoing genomic sequencing were identified as Omicron variants during the latest week available. About 11% were deltas.

“At this point, we are assessing the epidemic of the Omicron variant and determining our ability to continue the allocation,” a spokesman for the State Department of Health and Human Services said this week.

Sotrovimab, one of the three, is effective, but in short supply. These patients are considered preferentially:

Includes patients receiving tumor or blood cancer treatment, untreated or advanced HIV, immunodeficiency syndrome, or taking medications that may suppress the immune response, regardless of vaccine status. People with moderate to severe immunodeficiency. Or a person who has had an organ or stem cell transplant.

People over the age of 75 who do not have the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that you have not been completely vaccinated or the booster has expired months after your first dose.

65-74 people who do not have the latest information on vaccines and have priority risk factors such as obesity. It is defined as an obesity index of 35 or higher. A condition characterized by chronic respiratory illness such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, moderate or severe asthma requiring daily inhaled corticosteroids, or bronchiectasis, damage to the airways of the lungs. Chronic kidney disease; cardiovascular disease; diabetes; or pregnancy.

When people in the above categories are treated in a timely manner, the provider may consider:

65-74 people who do not have the latest information on vaccines. Persons under the age of 65 who do not have the latest information on vaccines and have the above priority risk factors.

COVID-19 vaccine

According to doctors, the COVID-19 vaccine, readily available throughout Michigan and the United States, continues to be the best option to prevent hospitalization and death. Vaccine supplies are plentiful and injections are made in pharmacies, health departments, clinics and health centers.

“Our patients should not rely on monoclonal antibodies,” said Dr. Gordana Simeunovic, an infectious disease doctor and director of the Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health mAbs program earlier this month.

“The only way to protect yourself and everyone else is to get a vaccine.”

The protection provided by vaccines is “infinitely superior” to the protection provided by monoclonal antibodies, Dr. David Gordon, an oncologist at Traverse City-based Manson Healthcare, said at a press conference this week. .. “They aren’t even in the same category.”

Read more on MLive:

The most vaccinated counties in Michigan have the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates, with a few exceptions.

521 people infected with 74 coronaviruses in schools in Michigan

Flint withdraws policy of requiring all employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19

How to get a free home COVID test through the federal government

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing on these University of Michigan campuses