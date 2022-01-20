Severity of asthma associated with more severe COVID-19 results







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio In a new study, researchers reported that all asthma phenotypes, with the exception of type 2 inflammation, were associated with a risk of more severe COVID-19 outcomes. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.. Researchers analyzed the effect of asthma phenotype on COVID-19 outcomes and conducted a study to compare COVID-19 hospitalization rates with influenza and pneumonia. In this study, 748,327 individuals (median age 48.5 years, 57.3% female) were consistent with 434,348 adults with asthma in the UK identified using electronic medical record data (median age 49.5 years, 58% female). Was included.Researchers linked patient-level data to UK public health SARS-CoV-2 testing, hospital and mortality data.. Patients with asthma were phenotyped by medication, a history of asthma exacerbations, and type 2 inflammation. Data were obtained from BloomCI et al. Am J Respir Crit Care Med.. 2022; doi: 10.1164 /rccm.202107-1704OC.

All asthma phenotypes were associated with a significant increased risk of COVID-19 diagnosed by a general practitioner. “This may indicate an increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection for asthma, but is also significantly associated with advice on COVID-19 and consultation with a general practitioner regarding reporting exposure to COVID-19. In addition, patients with asthma are significantly less likely to have a significantly suspected diagnosis of COVID-19, indicating that they are at higher risk of false-positive labeling of COVID-19 in asthma than the general population. These findings suggest that asthmatics have increased health care-seeking behavior and GPS. Lower thresholds for diagnosing COVID-19 in them. ” Chloe I. Bloom, MD, Senior Clinical Researcher Written by the Airway Diseases section of the National Heart Institute at Imperial College London, and a colleague. The risk of hospitalization with COVID-19 was significantly associated with: Asthma with inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) use (adjusted HR = 1.27; 95% CI, 1.01-1.61);

Intermittent ICS and use of additional asthma drugs (aHR = 2; 95% CI, 1.43-2.79);

With conventional ICS and the use of additional asthma drugs (aHR = 1.63; 95% CI, 1.37-1.94);

Asthma with frequent exacerbations (aHR = 1.82; 95% CI, 1.34-2.47). According to researchers, these phenotypes were also significantly associated with hospitalization for influenza and pneumonia. “Although the incidence of COVID-19 hospitalization was significantly higher than pneumonia or influenza in the entire population, a coordinated increase in the association between asthma and hospitalization risk was among the three respiratory infections. It was similar. This finding also applies to young patients under the age of 55, “Bloom et al. Wrote. The researchers found that patients with asthma and conventional ICS combined with additional therapy (aHR = 1.7; 95% CI, 1.27-2.26) and patients with frequent deterioration (aHR = 1.66; 95% CI, 1.03-2.68). “Our findings suggest that COVID-19 results are associated with asthma severity, as defined by maintenance inhaler dosing and use of a history of exacerbations.” Bloom and colleagues write. Atopy and blood eosinophil counts were not associated with more serious COVID-19 results. “There was no association between the consequences of severe COVID-19 and the possibility of type 2 inflammation,” the researchers wrote. Researchers have noted some limitations of current trials, including data from only the first wave of COVID-19 in the UK and data before the COVID-19 vaccine became available.

