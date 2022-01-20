BC Center for Disease Control apologizes for quarantine guidance flip-flops





BC Center of Disease Control COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Quarantine guidelines for the last few days. On Tuesday, the BC CDC posted guidance to reduce the isolation requirements for all COVID-19 test-positive cases to five days, regardless of vaccination status. Then, within 24 hours, we updated the guidance to require unvaccinated adults to be quarantined for 10 days after a COVID positive test. read more:

COVID-19: BC reports 13 new deaths as nearly 900 hospitalizations But at the same time, the guidelines have changed for people under the age of 17. The demographics should be quarantined for only 5 days after a positive test, regardless of vaccine status. In all of these cases, if the symptoms of COVID still remain, the quarantine time will be longer. The story continues below the ad The BC CDC has also exempted all quarantine requirements for close contact. None of this information was included in the press release or public briefing. “We apologize for the web posts and changes that occurred yesterday,” said a BCCDC statement. “We understand that we are very interested in these testing and isolation guidelines, so we immediately updated our website with the instructions given yesterday. This approach was confusing. I am aware of that. “















The BC CDC said it acknowledges the frustration people feel about pandemics and the need to communicate clearly about the changes that affect their lives. Trend story Ontario will resume restaurant meals with 50% capacity from January 31st

Czech folk singer intentionally catches COVID-19 and dies “We strive to ensure that we have a better change control process for future changes,” the statement said. The story continues below the ad “These changes are a step towards enabling British Columbia residents to self-manage their illness and help guide action to limit the spread of the illness in our community.” read more:

BCCDC flip-flops on isolation requirements for unvaccinated COVID-19 positives Regarding the issue of new guidelines, the CDC states that public health guidance balances infection prevention with limiting the harm caused by preventing people from participating in social activities such as work, school, and social activities. He said he is always trying. Public health officials frequently state that highly contagious variants of Omicron have changed the state’s COVID situation.















The state is struggling to provide access to COVID testing, and contact tracing has completely collapsed with the arrival of Omicron variants. The story continues below the ad “Guidance and how we manage our situation are changing rapidly, and we will always keep up-to-date with the public as soon as possible,” the CDC said in a statement. read more:

BCCDC flip-flops on isolation requirements for unvaccinated COVID-19 positives “We promise that the guidance will change further in the coming weeks to inform British Columbia residents.” The following is a summary of the major changes from the CDC. If you have mild symptoms and do not need a COVID-19 test, stay home until you feel comfortable enough to return to normal activity.

Adults under the age of 18 or wholly vaccinated who test positive for COVID-19 should be self-quarantined at home for 5 days until symptoms improve and fever disappears. In this case, avoid non-essential visits to high-risk settings for an additional 5 days.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and are 18 years of age or older and have not been completely vaccinated, you should self-quarantine at home for 10 days until your symptoms improve and your fever disappears.

Close contact does not need to be self-isolated, regardless of vaccination status, but should be self-monitored. See link »

