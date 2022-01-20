Major COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa region today

The number of COVID-19 hospitals in Ottawa Public Health is stable.

Ottawa’s wastewater signal is high but stable.

Four more COVID-19 locals have died.

Kingston’s wastewater signal is declining.

Today’s Ottawa Update

According to Thursday’s latest information from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), there are 84 Ottawa residents in a local hospital for active COVID-19 treatment. This is one more than the one reported on Wednesday.

Eight of these patients are in the ICU, down from 10 reported on Wednesday. This number is generally stable for about a week.

These hospital numbers Not included People who came to the hospital for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. It also excludes people with prolonged COVID-19 problems and patients transferred from other medical institutions.

Hospitals are being challenged at different levels by expanding their reach. Lack of staff reduces their ability.. There are also 35 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which is stable this week.

The Average level of coronavirus in Ottawa wastewaterIndependent of the COVID-19 test, reached a record high last week and is stable at a very high level.

Researchers measuring the levels of new coronaviruses in Ottawa’s wastewater have found that they are stable in recent week’s data. The last date of the data here is January 18th. (613covid.ca)

Case numbers surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as Omicron variants spread. Overwhelm and limit the test, Actual number of cases in Ottawa Many times more expensive..

On Thursday, OPH reported an additional 332 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in their 60s with COVID.

The 7-day rolling average of newly identified COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is approximately 240, but the limited testing capacity makes the metric unreliable.

About 20 percent of recent COVID-19 tests performed outside the long-term care facility were positive.

91% of Ottawan over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once, 84% have been vaccinated at least twice and 57% have been vaccinated at least three times.

OPH will provide the next update on testing and vaccines on Friday.

The whole area

There are approximately 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the larger area, 34 of which require intensive care. These numbers are relatively stable and do not include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Introduced another reporting method..

Quebec reported two more deaths from COVID-19 in the Outaouais area on Thursday and 125 hospitalizations, 10 less than Wednesday.

Wastewater coronavirus level Stop by the city of Kingston Last updated as of January 17th.