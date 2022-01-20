French poultry farmers face new challenges across Europe to contain the bird flu crisis





French poultry farmers face herd slaughter for the second year in a row as the bird flu crisis worsens across Europe.

The government has ordered poultry and waterfowl to be killed and the spread of the disease stopped in parts of the southwestern part of France’s famous foie gras industry. This follows a serious outbreak of about 3.5 million poultry, mainly ducks, from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021.

Bird flu can be fatal to poultry in highly pathogenic varieties and often spreads to migratory birds, usually peaking in winter. Europe is facing a difficult season, occurring in more than 20 countries since October, at risk of rising chicken prices and low free range eggs. It could spell worse news for consumers who are already looking at near-record food costs. Most cases in France occur in duck farms, including foie gras. The Aquitaine region is where most birds are bred to produce gorgeous food made from the livers of fattened ducks and geese. About 1.5 million poultry have already been slaughtered, and the same amount of poultry could be disposed of in the next few days, according to Cifog, a foie gras industry group. “This is a new trauma for the poultry industry in the relevant sector, with very serious and painful consequences for both producers and businesses,” said Cifog. • Bloomberg

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/economy/arid-40789551.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos