Covid-19 vaccination does not impair childbirth in men or women, new studies discover





Rather, if a male partner was infected with the coronavirus within 60 days, the study couple had a slightly lower chance of becoming pregnant. This provides additional reasons for vaccination with Covid-19 as the disease can affect fertilization in men. Studies show that the term, Published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on Thursday .. “These findings may be associated with a short-term decline in childbirth with SARS-CoV-2 infection in men, indicating that COVID-19 vaccination does not impair the birth of either partner. “Other institutions throughout the United States-written in the study. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes Covid-19. “This adds to the evidence from animal studies, human studies giving birth, and the COVID-19 vaccine trial, but no association between COVID-19 vaccination and reduced fertility was found,” the researchers said. Is writing. “Similarly, some studies have documented that there is no perceptible link between COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage risk.” The survey included data on 2,126 women aged 21-45 years in the United States and Canada. Women enrolled in the study from December 2020 to September 2021, and researchers followed women until November 2021. During the survey, females were given the option to complete online reproductive and medical history questionnaires every eight weeks and invite male partners to complete the questionnaire. Of the participants, 73% of females and 74% of male partners received at least one Covid-19 vaccine. Researchers analyzed the questionnaire responses and found that there was no link between being vaccinated with Covid-19 and the probability of having a child within a single menstrual cycle. Still, the data showed that previous Covid-19 infections were not strongly associated with female fertility, but men with Covid-19 were associated with a “temporary reduction” in fertility. I showed that. The National Institute of Health has announced research results In a news release on Thursday, couples whose male partner tested positive within 60 days were 18% less likely to become pregnant during their menstrual cycle, but couples whose male partner tested positive. There was no difference in the conception rate of male partners more than 60 days before the cycle compared to couples who did not test positive. Further research is needed to identify what may be driving these findings, Fever is known to reduce sperm count According to NIH, this is a symptom of Covid-19. “The findings provide a sense of security that vaccination of couples seeking pregnancy does not seem to impair childbirth,” said NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Schreiber National Institutes of Health and Human Development, which funded the study. Dr. Diana Navi Anki, the director of the institute, said in the presentation. “They also provide information to doctors who advise patients who want to become pregnant.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/20/health/covid-vaccine-fertility-study/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

