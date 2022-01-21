Who says healthy kids may not need the COVID-19 booster

On January 18, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, said the focus should be on immunizing the most vulnerable people in each country’s population.

Other countries, such as Israel and Germany, also recommend the COVID-19 booster effect for children ages 12 and 17. According to Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), “there is no evidence at this time” that healthy children and adolescents need booster immunity to enhance COVID-19 vaccination. Media briefing Tuesday, January 18th. It occurs only two weeks after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). approved With the surge in pediatric cases in the country during the current Omicron wave, booster immunization doses for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. Over 981,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in children during the week ending January 13. this is, American Pediatric Society.. Many states including Alabama When MichiganAlso, the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 is increasing rapidly. CDC data This increase shows that it is especially high in children under the age of 5 who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Other countries, such as Israel and Germany, also recommend the COVID-19 booster effect for children ages 12 and 17.

Two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine protect children and adolescents from severe illness. It’s like infecting a hospital or intensive care unit. This is Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), A serious condition that can occur in some children who develop COVID-19. Recently CDC research Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been found to be 91% effective in preventing MIS-C in adolescents aged 12-18 years. “This condition can make children very ill and put them in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician and senior medical adviser. PM Pediatrics.. “The good news is [MIS-C is] If caught early, the children can recover. But if there is a very effective way to prevent it, why pass your child through it? “Johns said. Doctors and specialists I strongly recommend it The COVID-19 booster is for children in good health who are more likely to develop serious illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease and immunosuppression. For a healthy child, Johns said she would also recommend a booster. “We know that immunity [after vaccination] It will decline over time, “she said. [adolescents] Boosters are not unreasonable. “ Although most cases of COVID-19 that occur in fully vaccinated children are mild, booster immunization can provide additional protection against infection. “With [high] The existence of Omicron, we are very careful and are trying to boost everyone we can. ” Dr. Judith Flores, A pediatrician in Brooklyn, New York. Boosters also protect other people around children — older families and neighbors, other children with weakened immunity, and those under the age of five who are not yet vaccinated. The kids. “The main thing is to ensure that vulnerable children, and adults, receive the primary vaccine series, but they should probably be further boosted,” Flores said. Johns has no safety concerns about the booster effect on children over the age of 12, but she said she should consult her child’s pediatrician if she has any questions or concerns about her parents.