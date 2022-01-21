Health
Who says healthy kids may not need the COVID-19 booster
- On January 18, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, said the focus should be on immunizing the most vulnerable people in each country’s population.
- This will come two weeks after the CDC
approvedUse of booster shots for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.
- Other countries, such as Israel and Germany, also recommend the COVID-19 booster effect for children ages 12 and 17.
According to Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), “there is no evidence at this time” that healthy children and adolescents need booster immunity to enhance COVID-19 vaccination. Media briefing Tuesday, January 18th.
It occurs only two weeks after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Over 981,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in children during the week ending January 13. this is, American Pediatric Society..
Many states including Alabama When MichiganAlso, the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 is increasing rapidly.
CDC data This increase shows that it is especially high in children under the age of 5 who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Other countries, such as Israel and Germany, also recommend the COVID-19 booster effect for children ages 12 and 17.
Two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine protect children and adolescents from severe illness. It’s like infecting a hospital or intensive care unit.
This is Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), A serious condition that can occur in some children who develop COVID-19.
Recently
“This condition can make children very ill and put them in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician and senior medical adviser. PM Pediatrics..
“The good news is [MIS-C is] If caught early, the children can recover. But if there is a very effective way to prevent it, why pass your child through it? “Johns said.
Doctors and specialists
For a healthy child, Johns said she would also recommend a booster.
“We know that immunity [after vaccination] It will decline over time, “she said. [adolescents] Boosters are not unreasonable. “
Although most cases of COVID-19 that occur in fully vaccinated children are mild, booster immunization can provide additional protection against infection.
“With [high] The existence of Omicron, we are very careful and are trying to boost everyone we can. ” Dr. Judith Flores, A pediatrician in Brooklyn, New York.
Boosters also protect other people around children — older families and neighbors, other children with weakened immunity, and those under the age of five who are not yet vaccinated. The kids.
“The main thing is to ensure that vulnerable children, and adults, receive the primary vaccine series, but they should probably be further boosted,” Flores said.
Johns has no safety concerns about the booster effect on children over the age of 12, but she said she should consult her child’s pediatrician if she has any questions or concerns about her parents.
Swaminasan is a WHO media briefing for this institution.
“the aim [with boosters] It’s about protecting the most vulnerable people and the people at the highest risk of serious illness and death, “she said. “These are not only our elderly, immunocompromised people with underlying illness, but also healthcare professionals.”
Overall, 60% of the world’s population is vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Data of our world..
However, this drops to less than 10% in low-income countries. This is a concern statistic that drives WHO’s impetus to protect the most at-risk people before deploying boosters to a healthy population.
“Given that there are so many unvaccinated people in the world, our focus is to provide first-line doses to unvaccinated people, while at the same time being the most vulnerable of all countries’ populations. It’s about trying to protect people who are vulnerable, “says Swami Nasan. During media briefing.
However, many people in the United States are not vaccinated, and children and young adults are the least vaccinated part of the population.
According to data from, over 70% of people aged 5-11 years and over 34% of people aged 12-17 years in the United States do not receive a single dose. Mayo Clinic..
“Children vaccinated in the primary series aren’t enough. It’s my goal when caring for patients and their families,” says Flores.
..
