Research: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million people worldwide





Antibiotic-resistant bacteria have killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide in a year, according to a new study suggesting that these “super bugs” have joined the ranks of world-leading infectious disease murderers. .. The New quotePublished Thursday in the medical journal The Lancet is an attempt to fill the gap from countries that report little or no data on bacterial victims, rather than the full number of such deaths. The World Health Organization cites global estimates (several years ago) that suggest that at least 700,000 people die each year from antibiotic-resistant bacteria. However, health officials have long admitted that there is little information from many countries. Antibacterial resistance develops When bacteria like bacteria and fungi gain the power to repel drugs designed to kill them.problem Not newHowever, there is growing attention to it amid concerns about a shortage of new drugs to fight the bacteria. WHO officials said in a statement that the new study “clearly illustrates the threats that exist” posed by drug-resistant strains. Over the last few decades, health authorities have sought to step up efforts to find funding. solution.. This includes processing tolls more appropriately. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 estimates that more than 35,000 Americans die each year from antibiotic-resistant infections. This represents about 1% of people who develop such infections. In a new paper, researchers estimated 23 bacterial-related deaths in 204 countries and territories in 2019. They used data from hospitals, surveillance systems, other studies and other sources to generate mortality estimates in all parts of the world. They concluded that more than 1.2 million people died of antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019. This is a large subset of the resistance problems found in drugs that target fungi and viruses. This estimate, including deaths from drug-resistant tuberculosis, suggests that the annual number of people infected with such bacteria is higher than in global tragedy such as HIV and malaria. “Previous estimates predicted that antimicrobial resistance would kill 10 million people annually by 2050, but we are now much closer to that number than we expected. I’m sure, “said the co-author of the study. Christopher Murray The University of Washington said in a statement. Christine PetersenAn epidemiologist at the University of Iowa, described the methodology of his new dissertation as “cutting edge.” But she said she was nevertheless forced to make big assumptions about what was happening in places where data was scarce, such as sub-Saharan Africa. “They really don’t know anything in those areas,” Petersen said.

