MDH Infectious Disease Director Retires in February





ST. Paul, Minnesota (KTTC) – Chris Elesmann, Director of Health and Infectious Diseases, Minnesota, announced Thursday that he will retire on February 2. Elesmann has been involved in public health for over 30 years and has become known to many Minnesota as the leading leader in the COVID-19 pandemic response in Minnesota. She also has a measles outbreak in 2017, preparation for Ebola hemorrhagic fever in 2014, investigation and response to fungal meningitis in 2012, H1N1 pandemic response in 2009, preparatory work after 9/11, etc. Over the last few decades, it has played a leading role in many public health issues. Public health issues in the early 2000s, and dozens of other hot spots. Ehresmann worked to add Minnesota’s perspective to many national partnerships, including the National Vaccine Advisory Board, the Infectious Diseases Policy Committee of the State and Territory Health Departments, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation (ACIP). At the time of her ACIP appointment, she was the second nurse ever appointed to its Advisory Board at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It’s one of the great honors of my life to be responsible for the infectious disease department,” Ehresmann said. “Like many people who have done their favorite jobs, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye, but working with a great team is my privilege, and it’s my privilege. I am confident that we can hand over the best baton in our business. “ Other Minnesota leaders share their experience working with Eresman after hearing her announcement. “Chris Elesman is a true leader and her experience and skills as the premier public health adviser helped lead Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Tim Walz. “I’m honored to work with Chris. Her efforts to keep Minnesota safe and healthy have left a legacy that will affect our state for years to come.” “Chris Elesman is an extraordinary civil servant. I am deeply grateful for her work in navigating the state over the COVID-19 pandemic by following science and prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of the Minnesota.” Said Deputy Governor Peggy Flanagan. .. “The Governor and I thank Chris for her dedication and service to Minnesota.” “Kris Ehresmann has played a major role in public health not only in Minnesota but throughout the country,” said Jan Malcolm, Director of Health, Minnesota. “I value her skills as a public health worker, communicator, and leader the most. She helped guide Minnesota through many difficult public health challenges, and in the process, MDH. Fostered a new generation of talented public health leaders within and throughout the state. “ Former Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy at the University of Minnesota, said: MDH State Epidemiologist. “She will be really missed.” Emily Emerson, the current Assistant Director of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Management, will assume the role of Interim Director. MDH will launch a national survey of new directors. Copyright 2022K TTC. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kttc.com/2022/01/20/mdh-infectious-disease-director-retire-february/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos