Studies say that two-thirds of the side effects of the COVID vaccine are just placebo effects.





Boston, MassachusettsStudyFinds.org) – Are most of the side effects people feel after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine all in their heads? That’s what the new study claims, and it turns out that more than half of the side effects experienced by patients are not due to the actual vaccine, but to the psychological response to it. Psychological phenomenon called “Placebo effect” It happens when people feel improvement in symptoms that are not directly related to their treatment or medication. Instead, improvement comes from the way patients think they should feel after treatment. When people believe that treatment can be harmful, people may experience an unpleasant side effect, also known as the “nosebo effect.” Keep up to date with the latest news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

“Adverse events after placebo treatment are common in randomized controlled trials,” said Dr. Julia W. Haas, lead author and researcher of the placebo research program at the Beth Israeli Cones Medical Center. Media release.. “Collecting systematic evidence of these nosevo reactions in vaccine trials is important for COVID-19 vaccination worldwide, especially because concerns about side effects have been reported to be the reason for vaccine hesitation. is.” Researchers have studied data from 12 clinical trials testing safety COVID-19 vaccine.. All trials had information on adverse events reported by 22,578 participants who received the placebo vaccine and 22,802 participants who received the actual COVID-19 vaccine. 1 in 3 people not vaccinated with COVID still report side effects After the first injection, more than 35% of placebo group participants reported systemic adverse events (systemic reactions) such as fever. One in five (19.6%) in the placebo group reported headache and 16.7% reported fatigue.As many as 16% of the placebo group have pain, redness, or Swelling of the site Of injection. For comparison, 46% of actual vaccinated people reported at least one systemic adverse event, and two-thirds had one local adverse event.Previous studies have shown that coronavirus vaccines can be produced Temporary side effects From mild pain More stringent conditions Including blood coagulation. However, the study found that a staggering 76% of the side effects reported by vaccinated patients were due to the nosebo effect. After the second dose, only 32% of the placebo group reported systemic side effects and 12% reported local side effects. Conversely, the vaccine group continued to report more side effects. More than 6 out of 10 (61%) showed systemic adverse events, and 73% continued to report local adverse events.Analysis shows that more than half (52%) Side effects Some of the vaccinated individuals were due to the nosebo effect. “Non-specific symptoms such as headache and malaise have been shown to be particularly placebo-sensitive, but are listed in many information leaflets among the most common side effects after COVID-19 vaccination. “Masu,” said Ted Kaptchuk, senior author and director of the placebo research program. And a therapeutic encounter at BIDMC. “Evidence can cause people to misunderstand the general everyday background sensations that result from vaccines, or to cause anxiety and anxiety that makes people overly alert to physical emotions about adverse events. It suggests that there is. “ The survey results will be displayed in the journal JAMA network open..



