BC children exposed to COVID-19 can go to day care if they are asymptomatic

Parents and child care providers are questioning the state’s decision to remove the quarantine requirements for infants who are in close contact with cases of COVID-19.
Parents, nursery teachers say they are angry with change and feel unsafe
“I’m angry,” said Natasha Malone, who runs the Parkridge Early Learning Center for private day care at Prince George’s home.
“I first heard the news through the TV screen with other parts of the state, but I didn’t know before,” said a 32-year-old woman.
A state health official announced a change on Tuesday, she said, due to a variant of Omicron, which causes a milder and shorter illness among BC-infected individuals.
“If you’re a healthy child in contact, you don’t need to be quarantined,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a briefing about a day care facility that the state considers an essential service.
Following Henry’s announcement, the BC Center for Disease Control has been released. New guidelines In the late Wednesday nursery space, children who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients can go to day care without quarantine if they are asymptomatic.
“Staff and children infected with COVID-19 can continue to participate in childcare regardless of vaccination status,” the guidelines read.
Previously, children or staff exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19 had to be quarantined for 10 days. The state still requires school-aged children to be quarantined after exposure to children who are eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.
“This change is inconsistent,” said Malone, who remained immunocompromised after being infected with COVID-19 in June. “If one of us tests positive for the virus, I will continue to force myself and my children to quarantine for 10 days.”
Also, nursery teachers and early childhood educators are confused about changing the protocol.
Nursery teacher Mijun, who asked not to be identified by her name, says the end of the quarantine period puts both her and her family at risk.
“I feel unsafe,” said a 36-year-old who works at Burnaby’s day care.
She got a job on Monday and found a young child with a feverish face and a red face. Later that day, the child tested positive for COVID-19.
“We immediately sent all the other children home and quarantined them,” Mijun said.
But by Wednesday, due to protocol changes, the children were back in day care where she had been working for several years.
“This time we had few children, seven or eight,” she said. Some parents have decided to keep their children at home.
“I hope BC will change the quarantine period to at least 5 days to prevent children from getting infected with COVID-19. Even with two masks I’m wearing now, my kids are sneezing every day. I am. “
Parents are also angry with this change.
Travis Poehlke of Port Coquitram says he relies on day care for his one-year-old son and feels betrayed and abandoned by the state.
“My family has literally spent the life of my son safe from COVID-19. We follow all the rules and guidelines so that the vaccine is available almost on our own. I avoided crowded places to protect him until he was, “said the 34-year-old.
“The new guidelines have cornered my family. Knowing that my son will almost certainly get infected before being vaccinated, send him to day care on Monday or one of Canada’s most expensive cities. Do you find a way to survive? “
The state said it is planning an online meeting between Henry and other health care professionals on January 26, answering questions that nursery centers and parents have about changes.
“We had to change to deal with the difficult and different situations that Omicron is presenting to us,” Henry said on Tuesday.
“For the past two years, nursery teachers have done a great job of really managing the safe care of their children, especially the youngest who are not immune but not necessarily able to wear masks effectively. They are children. “
