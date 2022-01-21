Early treatment can reduce peanut allergies in young children

According to a study published Thursday, young children may be able to overcome peanut allergies if treated early enough.

Researchers have increased the amount of peanut protein powder in groups of young children to increase their resistance to peanuts. Two and a half years later, nearly three-quarters were able to tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts without an allergic reaction. Six months after discontinuing treatment, one-fifth still showed the same tolerance.

This approach seemed to be most effective for the youngest children and children with mild allergies, the researchers said. Reported in the journal Lancet on Thursday..

The findings suggest that there is an “window of opportunity” early in life where treatment can have lasting effects, he said. Dr. Stacy Jones, University of Arkansas Medical Services Research Co-author. But she said more research is needed to determine how long the effect lasts.

A Treatment of peanut allergies Already present, but only approved for ages 4 and older, it provides protection against accidental exposure to small amounts of peanuts. Treatment, ParforziaI also use peanut powder, but protection ceases when my child stops receiving treatment. Children are still supposed to avoid eating nuts and carry EpiPen or other medications for allergic reactions.

Jones and her colleagues tested a similar approach on young children to see if their immune system could change if treated at an earlier age. She helped lead the research on Palforzia and consulted with the company that makes it, Aimmune Therapeutics.

About 2% of children in the United States Peanut allergy, This can cause serious reactions and can always be a source of concern for parents. Some children overcome allergies, but most children have to keep avoiding peanuts for the rest of their lives. To prevent the development of allergies, health experts in recent years recommend that parents give their babies foods containing peanuts at an early stage.

The New government-funded research 146 children from the United States between the ages of 1 and 3 participated. They were given daily peanut powder or dummy powder (oat flour) mixed with food.

At the end of treatment, 71% of those who got peanut powder were able to tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts. After 6 months, 21% was still possible. In the dummy powder comparison group, 2% were able to tolerate 16 peanuts at the end of the treatment and after 6 months.

Most children responded during treatment and most were mild to moderate. Some of the peanut groups needed treatment with EpiPen.

The study “really supports what we have been thinking for a while in the field,” he said. Dr. Joyce Sue, An allergist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, was not involved in the study. “Children’s immune system is generally more adaptable the younger they are.”

Sue’s Clinic offers peanut protein allergy treatments for children over 4 months of age. Like Parforzia, Sue said it was intended to protect against accidental ingestion and children are still supposed to avoid peanuts. She said there is a lack of strong data on the treatment of peanut allergies in babies and very young children.

of Commentary Other allergy experts presented in the study noted the wide availability of the peanut powder used in the study. They said that under the guidance of an allergy expert, treatment is a reasonable option ready for actual implementation.

Dr. John KelsoAn allergist at the Scripps Clinic in San Diego, the findings should give doctors the confidence to try to treat infants and provide them to their parents. However, he said it is not yet clear if there is a limit to the tolerance or how it will change over time.

“We still need to be careful about thinking of this as a cure,” he said.