Health
COVID-19 vaccine is not associated with pregnancy problems
Prospective studies have shown that couples vaccinated with COVID-19 were not less likely to become pregnant, but previous infections with SARS-CoV-2 may affect male childbirth.
Both female and male partners who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination were not less likely to become pregnant than unvaccinated patients (female fertility rate). [FR] 1.08, 95% CI 0.95-1.23; Male FR 0.95, 95% CI 0.83-1.10).
However, couples who had a male partner infected with SARS-CoV-2 within 60 days of the menstrual cycle were 18% less likely to achieve pregnancy (FR 0.82, 95% CI 0.47-1.40), COVID-19. The disease, Dr. Amelia Wesselink of the University of Boston and her colleagues, reported that it adversely affects male pregnancy in the short term.
Previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 in female partners was not associated with reduced fertility (FR 1.07, 95% CI 0.87-1.31). American Journal of Epidemiology..
“This is good evidence that COVID vaccination does not cause infertility, but it shows that COVID itself can affect infertility in the short term,” Wesselink said in an interview. ..
These findings, in addition to what we know about the risk of COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, indicate that “gestational age is a really great time to be vaccinated.”
The findings provide healthcare providers with additional data showing that vaccines do not affect the outcome of fertility treatments and assist in patient counseling, and are the director of NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. Dr. James Grifo said. study.
“The good news for women who are about to get pregnant is that they can get the vaccine and don’t have to worry,” Grifo said. Today’s MedPage.. “I used to know that, but now I have more data.”
The decline in fertility of male partners who were infected with COVID-19 shortly before pregnancy was “not surprising,” Grifo said. Fever (a common symptom of COVID-19) is known to adversely affect sperm quality.
In this study, Wesselink’s group evaluated the effects of COVID-19 vaccination and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection on fertility (probability per conception cycle).They got the data from Online Pregnancy Study (PRESTO)An internet-based prejudice cohort study of couples in the United States and Canada. Patients were enrolled between December 2020 and September 2021 and were followed until November 2021.
Female participants answered questions about socio-demographics, lifestyle, medical history, fertility, partner information, and received follow-up questions every eight weeks until pregnancy, or up to one year. In addition, female and male partners were asked to provide COVID-19 vaccination status and a history of previous SARS-CoV-2 infections.
Couples who attempted to become pregnant for more than 6 cycles were excluded from the analysis in case infertility concerns influenced their vaccination decisions. Wesselink et al. Adjusted potential confounding factors such as female sociodemographic factors, occupation and working hours, and medical history.
The study included more than 2,000 female patients, the majority of whom had a high degree of education, high household income, and personal insurance. About 37% of patients have had a baby before. 9% reported a history of infertility. By the last menstrual period of the final cycle observed in the study, about 73% of females and 74% of men had been vaccinated. In addition, 7.2% of women and 7.8% of men previously reported a positive COVID-19 test.
Researchers found that neither partner had a meaningful association between COVID-19 vaccination and fertility. Female partners who received complete vaccine therapy (defined as two doses of mRNA vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson formula) are 1.07 times more likely to become pregnant (95% CI 0.93) than unvaccinated females. -1.23). .. Among men who received complete vaccine therapy, the fertilization rate was 1.00 (95% CI 0.86-1.17).
Researchers have not found differences in conception rates based on vaccine brand, country of residence, occupation in the medical industry, or calendar time of risk.
Wesselink’s group relies on self-reports to identify COVID-19 vaccination status, a history of previous SARS-CoV-2 infections, and infectivity that may have led to misclassification. I admitted that. In addition, the study cohort is limited to patients enrolled online, and Internet access may have affected which patients can participate.
Disclosure
This study was funded by NICHD.
Wesselink co-authors reported related financial relationships with AbbVie, Swiss Precision Technologies, Sandstone Diagnostics, FertilityFriend.com, and Kindara.
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/obgyn/pregnancy/96777
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
