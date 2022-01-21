Health
COVID-19 Pandemic Update | British Columbia News
As of Thursday, January 20, 2022, 89.4% (4,455,046) of eligible individuals aged 5 years and older in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5% (4,161,148) received the second dose. increase.
In addition, 92.5% (4,286,419) of qualified individuals aged 12 years and older in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 89.8% (4,160,597) received the second dose, and 36.7% (1,700,206) received the third dose. I have been vaccinated.
In addition, 92.8% (4,015,411) of all eligible adults in British Columbia received the first dose, 90.2% (3,902,659) received the second dose, and 39.3% (1,698,882) received the third dose.
BC reports 2,150 new cases of COVID-19, a total of 305,715 cases in the state.
There were 34,835 cases of COVID-19 activity in the state, and 265,765 people who tested positive recovered. Of the active cases, 891 are hospitalized and 119 are in the intensive care unit. The rest are self-quarantining and recovering at home.
The new / active cases are:
- Fraser Health’s 576 new cases
- Total number of active cases: 16,516
- 454 new cases in Vancouver coastal health
- Total number of active cases: 8,553
- Interior Health 563 New Case
- Total number of active cases: 6,067
- 203 new cases of Northern Health
- Total number of active cases: 1,582
- 354 new cases of Island Health
- Total number of active cases: 2,104
- No new cases for people residing outside Canada
In the last 24 hours, 15 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 2,520.
The new dead are:
- Fraser Health: 5
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 4
- Interior Health: 2
- Island Health: 4
Eight new healthcare facilities have sprung up at Queen’s Park Care Center, Lake Shore Care Center, Bailey House, Bevan Lodge (Fraser Health), Westview Place (Interior Health), Far Park Village, Summit and Parkwood Court (Island Health). did. .. Outbreaks have been declared at Kinsmen Lodge, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Amica White Rock, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge, Maple Ridge Seniors Village, and Kiwanis Care Center (Fraser Health), and continue to occur at a total of 58 facilities, including: ..
- nursing:
- New Vista Care Center, Chartwell Langley Gardens, George Derby Center, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Seniors Community, Morgan Place, Mayfair Senior Living + Care, MSA Manor, Menno Hospital, Buchanan Lodge, St. Michael’s Center, Eden Care Center, Lakeshore Care Center, Bailey House, Bevan Lodge (Fraser Health);
- Koperni Clogge, St. Vincent Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health);
- Sun Pointe Village, Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Brocklehurst Gemstone, Heritage Square, Village at Smith Creek, Westview Place (Interior Health);
- Amika Douglas House, Eden Gardens, Glen Warren Lodge, Kiwanis Village Lodge, Sanitch Peninsula Hospital-Long Term Care, Oyster Harbor, Duffelin Place, Beacon Hill Villa, Salvation Army Sunset Lodge, James Bay Care Center, The Heights at Mount View, Luther Court, Veterans Memorial Lodge, Sunset Lodge, Sydney Care Home, Eagle Ridge Manor, Sydney All Care, Sunrise of Victoria, Comox Valley Senior Village, Far Park Village, Summit and Park Wood Court (Island Health)
- Acute care:
- Sally Memorial Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Laurel Place, Burnaby Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, Care Life Fleetwood, Queen’s Park Care Center (Fraser Health);
- Kelowna General Hospital (Interior Health);
- Royal Jubilee Hospital (Island Health)
- Independent living or independent living:
- Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health)
From January 12th to 18th, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 27.0% of cases.
From January 5th to 18th, they accounted for 31.0% of hospitalizations.
Last week’s case (January 12-18)-total 14,677
- Not vaccinated: 3,264 (22.2%)
- Partial vaccination: 703 (4.8%)
- Complete vaccination: 10,710 (73.0%)
Hospitalization cases for the past 2 weeks (January 5-18)-1112 in total
- Not vaccinated: 290 (26.1%)
- Partial vaccination: 55 (4.9%)
- Complete vaccination: 767 (69.0%)
Last week, the number of cases per 100,000 age-adjusted population (January 12-18)
- Not vaccinated: 420.1
- Partial vaccination: 191.4
- Complete vaccination: 302.3
Cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after age adjustment for the past 2 weeks (January 5-18)
- Not vaccinated: 72.1
- Partial vaccination: 44.5
- Complete vaccination: 16.5
Since December 2020, the state has been vaccinated with Pfizer BioNTech, Modana, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines 10,276,540 times.
learn more:
For a January 14, 2022 modeling presentation, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/14.01.22_Covid19Modelling.pdf
For weekly updates on variant of concern (VOC), please visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/VoC/VoC_Weekly_20220114.pdf
For more information on booster doses, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster
For an announcement on December 21, 2021 regarding additional COVID-19 measures, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0234-002431
On December 21, 2021, the PowerPoint presentation on COVID-19 updated BC measurements, boosters, and rapid antigen testing. Please visit the following website:
https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CovidMeasures.pdf
For the announcement of the new COVID-19 measures on December 17, 2021, please visit the following website. https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0230-002414
For the announcement of the COVID-19 Children’s Vaccine for children ages 5-11 on November 23, 2021, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0209-002245
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine for children, please see: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children
See below for a third dose for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised
When they become available, information about school outbreaks will be posted online. www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures
For a progress report on our surgical renewal commitment, please visit:
See below for how BC counts daily COVID-19 cases in hospitals. https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844
For more information on BC Vaccine Cards and how to access them, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html
For an announcement on August 12, 2021 regarding the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for long-term care workers, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143
For breakthrough cases, see BCCDC Weekly Data Overview. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary
Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data
or: www.bccdc.ca
For information on how to register for immunization or receive a second dose, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register also https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2
See below for state health official orders and guidance. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-New coronavirus
See below for guidance on restrictions. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions
Latest updates including case count, prevention, risk and search for a test center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ Or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.
See below for COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information.
