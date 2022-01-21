What are the symptoms of lung cancer?





According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and occurs primarily in people over the age of 65. In recent years, fewer smokers have been smoked and lung cancer screening in routine practice for high-risk people has been strengthened, resulting in lower mortality. These are people aged 50-80 who have smoked at least one pack daily for 20 years and are currently smoking or quitting smoking within the last 15 years. The most common symptoms are: Exacerbation of cough, including blood.









Recurrent lung infections that do not respond to antibiotics. There are two types of lung cancer, which are treated differently based on the degree of progression at the time of diagnosis. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), 80% to 85% of cases.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), 15% to 20% of cases. Early-stage lung cancer may not cause symptoms and is only detected when a CT scan of the chest is done in response to other health problems or during screening of high-risk patients. If a CT scan of the chest shows a suspicious lesion, a biopsy is done to confirm the type of tumor. Further tests, such as PET-CT scans and MRIs of the brain, can help classify these cancers into stages.

It is locally advanced (IIIA, which can be removed by surgery, but IIIB cannot be removed).

Metastatic (Stage IV), which means that it has metastasized to other organs. New methods for early detection of lung cancer include fluorescent bronchoscopy and electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy. Early-stage lung cancer is a curable disease that improves survival as treatment options progress. The overall 5-year survival rate for NSCLC patients is 10% to 15%. This is because the majority of patients present with locally progressive disease (stage III) or distant metastases (stage IV). The 5-year survival rate for people who started treatment for lung cancer during stage I or II is 59%. Annual screening with low-dose CT reduced lung cancer mortality in high-risk patients by 20% in 2011. National lung screening test.. As of 2018, lung cancer mortality has decreased by 54% in men and 30% in women since 2002. This is the first part of the two parts. Next week: Questions and answers about the treatment of lung cancer. Arnaturaka I am a radiation oncologist at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia...

