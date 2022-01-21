“Other Pandemics”: Globally Expanding Antibiotic Resistance

January 22, 2022-even before COVID-19 Pandemic, We were all there. You wake up in a poor mood-headache, itching in the throat, cough -And you find the energy to go see your doctor. What you really want is verification-yes, something is happening-and the prescription that knocks out the illness from you in a day or two is top.

Second, doctors use the word “V”.They will tell you what is rapid Streptococcus The test returned negative, so you may be infected with a virus. Instead of powerful antibiotics, the body needs rest, water, and time to fight the infection.

You’re discouraged and go home-why couldn’t I get antibiotics just in case? What is the harm?

In 2019 alone, more than 1.2 million people have died worldwide. This is a significant estimate in the largest study to date that has examined the increasing public health challenges of antibiotic-resistant strains.

Researchers at UCLA, the University of Washington, and other major institutions have collaborated on ambitious studies to determine the number of bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) deaths worldwide.