Studies show that “artificial pancreas” may be safe and effective for diabetic infants

Having a child with type 1 diabetes can lead to a health condition that is difficult for parents to manage, but new studies outperform standard treatments for the “artificial pancreas” system to control glycemic disease in young children. It suggests that there is a possibility. A form of technology that automatically monitors and regulates blood sugar levels is already available to adults and children. Type 1 diabetes.. This system has been shown to improve glycemic control and ease the lives of sick people.

Until recently, most studies on artificial pancreas systems have focused on adults or older children, but in the United States one system has been approved for children aged 2 to 6 years.

New study published on Thursday New England Journal of MedicineAdds evidence that technology is safe for toddlers and preschoolers-and may better control their illness.

Type 1 diabetes usually develops in adulthood and is much less common than type 2 diabetes, which is often associated with obesity.

Type 1 morphology is caused by a false immune system attack on the body’s insulin-producing cells. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels, and people with type 1 diabetes need to take synthetic insulin daily.

Traditionally, it meant taking multiple “finger sticks” daily to measure blood glucose and then giving the appropriate amount of injections. Insulin..

Some advances have made the task easier. Instead of an injection, you can opt for a “pump” that delivers your insulin dose throughout the day through a small tube just below the skin.And instead of a finger stick Continuous blood glucose monitor -A device that tracks blood glucose levels 24 hours a day via a sensor placed under the skin.

Experts say that even with these techniques, managing type 1 diabetes remains difficult, especially in young children.

Parents need to calculate how much insulin the pump should supply and change it frequently, day and night, said Principal Investigator Dr. Juliaware.

The Artificial pancreas -Also known as a hybrid closed-loop system-connects an insulin pump and blood glucose monitor to a single automated system. A middleman is a computer algorithm that analyzes a monitor’s glucose readings and automatically adjusts the insulin dose of the pump.

“This automation significantly reduces the burden on parents, especially at night,” said Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute for Metabolic Sciences, University of Cambridge, UK.

This was repeated by Sanjoy Dutta, Vice President of Research at the Nonprofit JDRF (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), which helped fund the research.

“Now my parents can stay overnight,” Datta said.

Beyond that, better glycemic control from an early age is important, he added. Over the years, chronic hyperglycemia can damage blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. Better management can reduce the risk of long-term complications such as heart, kidney and eye diseases, Dutta said.

Extreme blood sugar levels (very high or very low) can also cause immediate problems with thinking, attention, and other mental abilities. And infants are particularly vulnerable to it, said Dr. Meredith Wilkes, medical director at the Pediatric Diabetes Center on Mount Sinai in New York City.

Wilkes, who was not involved in the trial, agreed that managing diabetes in infants was particularly difficult. They often cannot detect the symptoms of extreme blood sugar levels and rely on their parents and other caregivers for surveillance.

“Not only will new technologies, especially artificial pancreas systems, be improved. [diabetes] Not only is it easier to manage, but it also makes it easier to manage caregivers, “says Wilkes.

The new exam included 74 children aged 2-7 years. Each spent 16 weeks using a traditional blood glucose monitor, Insulin pump, And 16 weeks using an artificial pancreas system developed by Cambridge researchers.

Studies show that, on average, children spend about 72% of their day in the normal blood glucose range when using an artificial pancreas. This is a little over two hours longer than standard treatment.

The system also reduced instances of very high glycemic levels without increasing the potentially dangerous drop in glycemic levels.

“Currently, the hybrid closed-loop system is the best treatment we have,” Dutta said.

In the United States, Medtronic’s MiniMed 770G approved Dutta says other systems are being studied for very young children for children up to the age of two.

This technology is not cheap and there is an ongoing cost to supply blood glucose monitors and pumps. Dutta pointed out that even with insurance, costs can be an obstacle for some families.

