What is the case of mild COVID-19?
- Due to the increased availability of vaccines and the rise of Omicron variants, most vaccinated people and those who received booster shots that develop COVID-19 have mild symptoms such as sore throat, headache, and congestion. You may experience.
When doctors talk about mild COVID-19, they refer to illnesses that are symptomatic but do not require hospitalization.
However, illnesses in the “mild” category can mean many symptoms such as headaches, stuffy nose, and loss of taste and smell. Some people are bedridden with fever for more than a week.
Scientists have not yet figured out why symptoms vary from person to person.
For many, the severity of the infection was whether they were vaccinated and boosted, the variants exposed, the amount of virus inhaled, the overall health, and how the immune system responded. I think it depends on multiple factors. virus.
Tess Hooper, 31, from Los Angeles, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29, 2021.
She spent a Thanksgiving weekend with nine friends. Everyone, including Hooper, was completely vaccinated. One was receiving a booster shot.
A woman began to feel mildly ill a few days before a holiday weekend. She underwent two quick tests, both returning negative, and the group thought her friend didn’t have COVID-19 — it was okay for her to come with her.
However, a few days after the vacation, the other two began to feel sick, and by the end of the weekend, seven out of nine women were positive.
Hooper lost only her taste and smell for two days before recovering. If not, she got well and continued to work from home.
Fully vaccinated and living in New York City, Katherine Mulligan developed a groundbreaking case on December 17. She participated in several work functions that week and later learned that many colleagues tested positive.
Her illness began with itching in the throat. By the evening she had a fever of 102 degrees. Her condition lasted for eight days, with new symptoms appearing daily—headache and dizziness, a deep cough, and finally sinus compression and congestion.
“But I was fine. It was like having a bad cold flu,” Mulligan told Healthline.
In Omicron, Low toxicity Than previous variants like delta And alpha, in combination with the protection provided by the vaccine,
A large number of people are undergoing rapid testing at home, but this is not recognized by the official number of cases, so it is difficult to know exactly how mild the COVID-19 infection will be.
“At this stage of the pandemic, underreporting can be due to multiple factors. Do not seek testing because the waiting time for results can be several days, or the original of COVID-19 symptoms. We don’t ask for testing because we don’t have constellations. ” Dr. Jose Mallorga, Executive Director of UCI Health Family Health Center and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, UCI School of Medicine.
according to Dr. David CutlerThe severity of each infectious disease, a family doctor at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., Depends on viral load, viral factors such as variants exposed to humans, and host factors such as human status. increase. You have immunity or an underlying health condition.
Immunity is the most important factor behind the severity of infection, says Cutler.
“Vaccines and previous illnesses contribute to immunity. Age, illness, malnutrition, obesity, diabetes, and many other medical conditions can also impair immunity and cause more serious COVID,” said Cutler. I am.
In addition, Omicron appears to preserve the lungs, but causes more symptoms of the upper respiratory tract.
building evidence People with Omicron, but not always, suggest that they generally have less serious consequences than people with Delta. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that people in Omicron also had shorter hospital stays and required less oxygen.
This does not mean that the virus is no longer a threat.
The number of cases recorded during the Omicron wave overwhelmed hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and other hospitals that developed mild cases but required hospitalization for other health reasons. ..
“Remember that any illness causes a stress and inflammatory reaction from our body. This reaction can be harmful, causing uncontrollable sugars among diabetics and patients with heart disease. Can cause a heart attack, “says Mallorga.
In addition, Omicron does not appear to invade the lungs as much as other coronavirus variants, but in some patients it can still cause serious upper respiratory problems, Mallorga says.
Scientists are studying why some people diagnosed with COVID-19 experience long-distance symptoms such as fatigue, breathing problems, insomnia, and problems with concentration.
However, the availability of vaccines seems to reduce the risk of long-term COVID.
Studies show that vaccines that help prevent serious illness in most people and keep infections mild can significantly reduce a person’s risk of developing long-term COVID.
A Preprint report Recently, it has been found that reports of long-distance symptoms in fully vaccinated people have decreased significantly. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to report long-distance symptoms than those who have never been exposed.
In other words, vaccination can bring the risk of long COVID back to baseline.
It’s too early to get a clear idea of how mild cases contribute to long-term COVID, but scientists will monitor their long-term health effects in the coming months and years.
Mild infection does not mean that you are less likely to have more serious problems in the future. Many people are fed up with this pandemic and feel that 20 months is enough, but COVID. -19 We need to learn more about the long-term effects on survivors, “says Mallorga.
The majority of vaccinated people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 even after receiving a booster shot may experience mild symptoms such as sore throat, headache, and congestion. This does not mean that the virus is no longer a threat. Many people are hospitalized for COVID-19 or other health problems that the virus can cause. It is unclear why some people experience mild illness and others develop severe illness. Still, doctors suspect the viral load and the mutants to which the person is exposed, in addition to the patient’s immune response and underlying health.
..
