Three deaths associated with hepatitis outbreaks at West Norriton restaurant





WEST NORRITON — 3 people Outbreak of hepatitis A It comes from a restaurant in West Norriton Township, according to a statement released Thursday night by the Montgomery County Public Health Service. Outbreak was first reported Pennsylvania Health Department Public Advisory Early this month. According to county health officials, exposure occurred in Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton Township in late November, and 10 confirmed cases of hepatitis A were found, but “three are still suspicious.” It is about. Seven people were hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, but were discharged, a county spokesman said. Hepatitis A (HAV) is usually “found in the stool and blood of infected people.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. It is spread by “close personal contact with the infected person, or by eating contaminated food and drink.” Symptoms include yellowing of the skin and eyes, loss of appetite, upset stomach, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and joint pain, according to a county spokesperson. Some people infected with the virus have no symptoms, but symptoms can occur 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the infection. The The restaurant was closed on January 7th, And was closed for several days while health department representatives continued the investigation. At that time, one death was reported, but the possibility of a second death was “under investigation.” As of Wednesday morning, two people were confirmed dead and the third was “under investigation.” Thursday marked the third death associated with the outbreak. Findings revealed on Thursday that restaurants “no longer pose a danger to the general public.” “After conducting a reopening inspection today, the Environmental Field Services Department of the Montgomery County Public Health Service has lifted the closure of Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton,” a county spokesman said in a statement Thursday night. .. A county health department survey surveyed restaurants “to ensure that the facility was cleaned and disinfected according to instructions, including kitchens, dining rooms, waiting stations, toilets, all food and non-food contact surfaces.” Gino owners have reported that all food that may have been contaminated has also been discarded. According to a county spokesman, further inspections are expected to comply with “employee food handling procedures.” Workers who may have been exposed to hepatitis A were also tested for the virus and given the opportunity to be vaccinated, according to health officials. County health officials emphasized that anyone experiencing hepatitis A symptoms should contact a doctor. Health officials also urged vaccination against the virus. For more information, please visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm..

