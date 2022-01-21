Infectious diseases reduce male childbirth for months – NBC New York





A COVID Vaccines do not interfere with the ability of a baby to conceive, according to a new government study, but infection with the virus can make it difficult for men to give birth for the next few months. National Institute of Health-A study funded by 2,000 couplesReleased Thursday, if either partner was vaccinated with COVID-19, there was no effect on the ability of the child to conceive. By managing factors such as age, geography, employment, and frequency of vaccination, researchers found that there was no difference in conception rates between couples with or without vaccinated partners. COVID-19 Symptoms and Childbirth However, it was post-infection conception that the research team found the difference. According to NIH, if a male partner tested positive for COVID within 60 days, couples with a particular menstrual cycle were 18% less likely to become pregnant in that particular cycle. After 60 days, the male partner was no different from a couple who had never tested positive. “Fever, which is known to reduce sperm count and motility, is common during SARS-CoV-2 infection, resulting in a temporary decrease in childbirth observed by researchers in a recently infected couple with a male partner. Can be explained, “NIH said. A news release summarizing the research. “Other possible reasons for the birth of a male partner who recently tested positive could be inflammation and erectile dysfunction of all common testes and nearby tissues after SARS-CoV-2 infection.” Long COVID symptoms This study adds to the growing number of studies on the myriad of methods that can affect people long after COVID appears to have recovered from the virus. In a recent study, COVID was “Chemotherapy brain“, for example. There is growing concern about what Omicron variant of COVID-19 Given that it may be done to children in the long run Record number of recent hospitalizations..

..

