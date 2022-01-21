Cumbrian Coronavirus: Latest Deaths, Cases, Advice

coronavirus

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Cambria has decreased by more than 50%. This suggests that the county has passed the latest wave peak.

5,232 new cases were recorded in the week leading up to January 14, a decrease of 6,364 (55%) from 11,596 in the previous week.

In the week ending January 18, the number of new patients admitted to COVID-19 in Cumbria decreased by 8 from the previous week, while the average number of COVID-19 patients in bed increased by 15 from the previous week. did.

As the situation gradually improved, the government announced that as the country moved to “Plan A,” the measures under Plan B in the United Kingdom would be lifted.

Cases by district:

Allerdale – 1,037 (1,060 per 100,000)

Barrow-in-Furness – 642 (962.1 per 100,000)

Carlyle – 1,315 (1,211.7 per 100,000)

Copeland – 691 (1,051.6 per 100,000)

Eden – 437 (813 per 100,000)

South Lakeland – 863 (822.6 per 100,000)

The UK average is 922 per 100,000.

The announced changes are:

People no longer need to work from home and should discuss with their employer to agree on an arrangement to return to the office.

From January 20th: Face covers are no longer recommended for junior high school and college classroom staff and students.

From January 27: Face covers are no longer recommended for junior high school shared area staff and students, or elementary school shared area staff. The Secretary of Education may, with approval from the Secretary of Education, encourage students and staff to wear masks in common areas where the outbreak occurs or where public health conditions in the area justify it. ..

From January 27: There is no longer a legal requirement to wear a face cover. The government proposes to keep covering your face in a crowded, closed space where you may come into contact with others you normally do not meet.

From January 27: Venue or event will no longer be required by law to check a visitor’s NHSCOVID pass. You can continue to use your NHS COVID pass voluntarily.

Colin Cox, director of public health in Cumbria, said: I say this cautiously because the cases are much higher than the previous wave and are still increasing among elementary age children. So we haven’t left the forest yet.

“Plan A does not mean that all measures have been lifted. Testing, vaccination, and self-quarantine are the keys to protecting yourself from this virus and keeping our lives as long as possible. It will continue to exist.

“Don’t worry if you have to delay vaccination because you have been infected with COVID and had to wait 28 days. You can move the first, second, and booster vaccines forward. You will feel welcome and have the opportunity to ask questions.

“In addition, anyone visiting the medical field, such as a general practitioner, clinic, hospital, or pharmacy, is required to continue to wear a face cover. This advice remains the same. It is still advised to use a face cover in the classroom setting. “

What are the latest rules for testing and separation?

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and undergo a PCR test, even if the symptoms are mild. You will need to self-quarantine at home and wait for the results while undergoing the PCR test. From the day the symptoms begin, or if there are no symptoms, the day you receive a positive test result.

On the sixth day of self-quarantine, self-quarantine can be completed after a full five days of quarantine and two consecutive days of negative high-speed lateral flow test. Do not run the first high speed lateral flow test by the 5th day.

The self-isolation period remains a full 10 days for those who do not have negative results from two rapid lateral flow tests performed every other day. This is a law, whether or not you are vaccinated.

For the latest information on COVID-19 guidance and how to ensure your safety, please visit: gov.uk/coronavirus..A complete COVID-19 status report can be found at cumbria.gov.uk/stopthespread..

