Ministry of Health urges residents to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible | News





Mead Building Tribune Officials from the Pennsylvania Health Department provided up-to-date information on the 2021-2022 flu season on Thursday, recommending that Pennsylvania residents be vaccinated with the flu vaccine as soon as possible. “As the number of influenza cases is increasing in the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvanians are advised to take precautions, such as vaccination against influenza to protect themselves, their families and communities from this season’s influenza. I would like to remind you, “Dr. Pennsylvania, MD. Dennis Johnson said. “If you have the flu, it’s imperative that you stay at home. If you’re at risk of developing serious flu complications, or if you feel very sick, talk to your health care professional right away. You need to determine the need for inspection or quarantine. “ Influenza activity is high throughout the federation. As of Tuesday, there are 28,475 cases of influenza confirmed by tests. There are cases of influenza in all 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory tests. Influenza-like illness (ILI), which is experiencing symptoms of fever and cough or sore throat, has increased slightly since last week. By January 15, there were 114 confirmed Type A cases and 8 confirmed Type B cases in Crawford County. The symptoms of COVID-19 can resemble those of the flu, so the flu season varies and more people are tested more often, but this week’s report is from the same week last year. Is also high, even higher compared to the same week in 2019. At this point, it is still below the state epidemic threshold. So far, 16 deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season. “If you haven’t been vaccinated with the flu vaccine, it’s never too late to get it,” said Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of Health and Welfare Ray Balishansky. “We know that people who get the flu after vaccination are less ill and less ill than those who are not vaccinated. Also, the COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent flu. So we have advised everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they still need to get the flu vaccine. “ The flu vaccine can be used as an injection for people over 6 months and as an injection or nasal spray for people over 2 years. Influenza vaccines are available at clinics, pharmacies, local walk-in clinics, or grocery stores. You can receive COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time. “The annual influenza vaccine is free and is the best way to protect against influenza and its potentially serious complications,” said Dr. Valarkush, chairman of the Montgomery County Commission. .. “Montgomery County wants to make the latest vaccine information as easy as possible, so we continue to provide influenza vaccines to people attending the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. We still have time. By vaccination with both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine, we can protect you, your family, and our hospital. “ In addition to vaccination, Pennsylvanians remember to cover their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing, wash their hands frequently, disinfect doorknobs, lamp switches, countertops, and other items that they often touch. It is very important to develop healthy habits. Mobile phones and computers.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meadvilletribune.com/news/department-of-health-urges-residents-to-get-flu-vaccine-as-soon-as-possible/article_05c46e84-7a3a-11ec-8d24-9bb2574364ff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos