What doctors want parents to know about the safety of their children’s COVID-19 vaccine

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll states that one-third of parents will soon be vaccinated against their children. Yet other parents are taking a wait-and-see approach to COVID-19 vaccination for their children. but, Delta Omicron Variant Tag TeamExtensive vaccination is an essential tool for preventing COVID-19 death, hospitalization and illness.

To help parents get out of that “wait-and-see” mindset and relieve their fears, the two doctors shared what they need to know about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for their children.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Received an emergency use authorization for children aged 5 to 15 and teens. If you are 16 years or older, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved. Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years are distributed with small injections and small needles to make them easier for doctors and others to administer. This is one-third the dose in adolescence and adulthood and is given twice at 21-day intervals. Vaccination was almost 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years.

In this article, two AMA members took the time to share what parents need to know about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for their children. they are:

“Currently we are in a pandemic and we see another surge, many of whom are between the ages of 5 and 11. They are the ones with the highest incidence,” said Dr. Seija. “People forget that children are generally the mediators of the disease, especially the school is back in session.”

“Children are carriers of SARS-CoV-2. They can carry it without symptoms and can infect someone who may not have been vaccinated,” he said. Told.

“The incidence of serious illness in children is much lower than in adults and those with pre-existing comorbidity, but the risk-free or very low risk is better than the slight risk. I will. ” Dr. Roten.. “If there was something that could prevent my child from getting infected with COVID and prevent the long-term effects of that infection, I regret that I could have prevented it from the beginning, but my parents didn’t receive it. I hate to do it. “

“From a public health perspective, by protecting us all and creating preventative foam, we can prevent people who are not eligible for vaccination, including people under the age of 5 with COVID,” she said.

COVID-19 vaccine is very safe for children COVID-19 vaccine is very safe for children

“It’s very safe for children and has a side effect profile of 16+, so it’s very similar in groups over 5”, “similar to” seen in adults “,” said Dr. Loethen. increase. “Therefore, we know that they are very safe and protect many children not only at the individual level but also at the population level.”

“I fully understand if parents are hesitant about new medical devices, drugs and vaccines that their children are potentially eligible to acquire,” she said. “It’s completely natural to hesitate about them.

“What I can say is that we have studied thousands of children and now hundreds of thousands have been vaccinated with this vaccine,” Dr. Roten added. “We know it’s safe and effective, and the numbers show that we definitely support the vaccine for its safety and efficacy against COVID 19.”

Side effects will be mild Side effects will be mild

For ages 5-11, the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are similar to those for ages 16 and older.

That means “the pain in the arms they were shot at, fatigue, headaches, chills, muscle aches, and pain,” Dr. Roten said.

“It’s a very specially designed vaccine that helps your body build immunity to COVID, but you will feel certain types of symptoms,” said Dr. Seija. “Your child may have a fever, they may have some body pain, or they can just feel overall-just feel sick. . “

The good news is that the side effects “onset within 12 hours, usually resolve within 24 hours of vaccination,” Dr. Roten said. Parents said, “If you have any questions or concerns after vaccination, you should always contact your doctor or pediatrician.”

The risk of myocarditis is low The risk of myocarditis is low

“There are very rare case reports of myocarditis and inflammation of the heart muscle because they are associated with the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Seija. “But very few and very rare.”

“We saw Increasing number of cases of myocarditis Especially for young people who are vaccinated, especially in their teens, “Dr. Roten said. “Yes, there is a risk, but the numbers show that the risk is very low and lower than the actual risk of myocarditis with COVID 19.”

“Myocarditis is common in people, but statistics show that there are 54 cases of vaccinated children aged 12 to 17 years per million doses,” she said. “If you write these risks on paper and look at the numbers, the benefits still outweigh the risks.”

“In addition, all cases of myocarditis we saw were completely recovered if it was associated with the vaccine,” Dr. Resen said.

“From a pediatrician’s point of view, we have an obligation to obtain informed consent,” said Dr. Seija. “I would like to talk about the benefits. When risk. Therefore, to ensure the safety of your child, always answer specific questions before immunizing. And in the case of vaccines, the benefits always outweigh the risks. “

Vaccines prevent hospitalization Vaccines prevent hospitalization

“The vaccines we need so far are not 100% effective,” said Dr. Loethen. “And even if the children are vaccinated, we Breakthrough infections Among them.

“But we know it helps prevent hospitalization and severe COVID,” she added. “Therefore, if you are a victim of a breakthrough infection without protecting you from the virus itself, your illness is not so serious if you are not vaccinated.”

Protects against severe illness Protects against severe illness

“You can get a COVID, but it’s always possible, but what the vaccine does will reduce the severity of the illness and probably won’t be hospitalized,” said Dr. Seija.

“Children are less likely to get COVID or severe COVID, but they are also much more resistant to shots,” says Dr. Loethen. “Children are less often infected with COVID-19 or severe COVID-19, but unfortunately the child has the infection and parents with sequelae do not need to be vaccinated. It’s very difficult to tell.

“We guarantee that each and every parent who has to deal with the sequelae of a child with COVID-19 has jumped to the vaccine with a heartbeat,” she added. “I hate having someone to be that parent, so prevention is the key here.”

“There are still cases of what we call Long COVIDEven after recovering from an acute illness or the most direct illness of COVID, headaches, malaise, and dyspnea continue to really debilitate children, keep them away from school, and keep people away from work, “says Dr. Rosen. Explained. ..

There is continuous monitoring There is continuous monitoring

“RNA vaccines have been in development even before the pandemic began,” said Dr. Seija. It is through “the innovation in the way vaccine development and vaccine approval” that these COVID-19 vaccines have made it possible to bear fruit.

“And the vaccine has been tested in hundreds of thousands and continues to be monitored,” he added. “There were children who actually participated in clinical trials to be approved in this age group.”

“If it hadn’t been initially tested in children in clinical trials, it wouldn’t have been approved in this age group,” Dr. Seija emphasized.

Think about protecting the whole family Think about protecting the whole family

Just as getting immunity to the flu helps protect infants under 6 months of age who are not eligible for that type of vaccination, COVID-19 vaccination helps protect young families. Dr. Resen said.

“We need to create an immune bubble against the flu, so the whole family needs to be vaccinated against the flu to protect children who cannot be vaccinated.

“It’s very similar to COVID-19 vaccination. Many children who can be vaccinated now have siblings who can’t be vaccinated under the age of five,” she added. “By protecting older siblings, we can protect younger siblings.”

Vaccine protects from mutants Vaccine protects from mutants

“From what we know so far, COVID-19 vaccination protects against mutants,” said Dr. Roten. “Now we are New variant Omicron And there is still evidence of how effective it and the vaccine are against it.

“But we still know that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective against the original virus and many of its variants,” she added.

Vaccination of children also benefits the entire population.

“The virus looks very different from when the pandemic started, but the way out is the same: masking, testing, physical distance, vaccination. Children must be vaccinated. “Dr. Seija said.

