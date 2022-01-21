Connect with us

Pig Heart Transplant: Ethics, Regulation, and Why You Don't Think It's Immediately Seen in Australia

2 mins ago

Heart transplants are usually not talked about all over the world.But earlier this month, a 57-year-old man with end-stage heart failure was the first Get a heart transplant from a very specific source: Genetically modified pig.

From all previous accounts, Man, David Bennett, Seems to be working..

And it’s not just the pig heart in the news.there was A little action To Pig kidney transplant Also at the front desk.

These are not the first examples of pig tissue being transplanted into humans.

Heart valves in pigs, cows and horses have been transplanted into the human heart for 30 years.

But the whole organ transplant is another fish kettle, both technically and ethically.

So what are some of these ethical challenges regarding the practice of transplanting organs and tissues between species (a technique called xenotransplantation)? Can you expect to see a pig’s heart in the Australian chest soon?

Ethical questions and high stakes

Diego Silva, a bioethicist at the University of Sydney, said xenografts and the growth of alternative parts in animals such as pigs have raised many ethical questions.

“In this case, we genetically engineer pigs and use them as a tool for human benefit,” he said.

“But we have to realize that all this is happening in the background of organ shortages. People are dying.

“I don’t know if I can do it [transplant pig organs into humans] Interestingly, we are doing this to save people’s lives. “

