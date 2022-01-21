Health
Diabetes sick leave management: how to plan in advance
In the case of diabetes, it is very important to take care of yourself when you are ill, even if the condition is as common as influenza and urinary tract infections.
It is advisable to plan ahead of time how to deal with sick leave, illness and infections to avoid complications.
This article provides expert guidance on:
- How to prepare for sick leave
- How to put together a sick leave checklist
- When to see a doctor if you have any complications
When you have Diabetes, Illnesses and infections can bring a powerful one-two punch to your body. Method is as follows.
Illness can make it difficult to control blood sugar levels
One of the reasons to plan ahead is that illnesses and infections can get worse. Diabetes symptoms..
Your body responds to stressful events in the same way it responds to them.It produces a surge in the hormones it contains Cortisol.. Cortisol is often called a stress hormone.
When your body is flooded with cortisol, your blood sugar can spike for several reasons:
- Cortisol encourages the body to make glucose, a type of sugar that the body uses as fuel.
- Cortisol sends a message to the pancreas and lowers insulin levels.
- Cortisol causes insulin resistance. As a result, muscle and fat cells do not respond to insulin and do not absorb or use glucose.
Both of these behaviors can mean that your body may experience elevated blood sugar levels when dealing with an illness or infection.
Diabetes can exacerbate the disease
If you have diabetes, you may be at increased risk for certain types of infections and illnesses.
If you get sick, you may be at increased risk of hospitalization. for example,
Therefore, it is very important to work with your diabetes treatment team to plan ahead. That way, you’ll know what to do if you get sick, injured, or have an infection. Your plan can now give you some relief, and it may protect your health later.
Defender American Diabetes Association And that
Address these questions one at a time.
Manage blood sugar levels when sick
Discuss tests, medications, and warning signs with your diabetes treatment team to prepare for the sick leave that you must face sooner or later.
When you are ill, your blood sugar may rise for several reasons:
- Hormones released by the immune system can raise blood sugar levels.
- When you get sick, your eating habits and drinking habits can change.
- Other medications can affect your blood sugar levels.
What to eat and drink
To keep your blood sugar within your target range, continue eating and drinking as close to your normal daily routine as possible. It may be easy to say, especially if you have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you have problems eating or drinking, try the following:
- 4-6 ounces of water or sugar-free beverage every 30 minutes
- 50 grams of carbohydrates every 4 hours from foods or from beverages containing sugar if you can’t eat solid foods
If your blood sugar is too low, you should follow these steps: 15-15 rules.. This means that you should take 15 grams of carbs and test your blood sugar after 15 minutes.
Talk to your medical team about whether hard candies and glucose tablets work if you can’t control your food and drink.
When and what to test
The
Keep a notepad nearby so you have accurate records to share with your doctor. You don’t want to rely on memory of measurements when sleep deprivation or worsening symptoms can cloud your recollections.
You may also need to test your urine Ketone.. Ketones indicate low insulin levels and the body’s use of fat as fuel.
Testing the ketones in your urine will tell you if you have any of the following conditions: Diabetic ketoacidosis.. This condition is life-threatening, so it is important to know in advance how to detect these chemicals in your body.
NIDDK recommends testing ketones every 4-6 hours during illness.
It is also important to track your weight, temperature and blood pressure. These indicators are important clues that can be useful in the following cases:
- You are getting dehydrated.
- Your blood sugar level has reached an unhealthy level.
- Your condition is getting worse.
- Infectious disease is progressing.
It is especially important for people with type 1 diabetes to test their blood sugar levels more often when they are ill. As the body fights illnesses and infections, insulin levels can drop sharply.
Medicine to take
Illness can change the amount of insulin you need. Talk to your diabetes team about when and how much to adjust your insulin and other medication doses.
It is especially important to continue taking insulin Long-acting insulin, On the schedule recommended by your doctor. It is also important to continue taking long-acting insulin, even if you are not eating.
Some over-the-counter drugs (OTCs), especially those that treat cough, cold, and flu symptoms, contain sugar. Other types of drugs can affect how diabetes drugs work.
Your diabetes treatment team may be able to give you a list of medications to avoid when you feel sick in general conditions.
Create a sick leave kit
It’s a good idea to stock up on easy-to-prepare foods, sick drinks, medicines, and diabetes care products and keep these items handy in case you feel sick. The items included in the sick leave kit are:
Food and drink
Please prepare the following items.
- Soup and stock
- Ice lolly or sorbet
- cracker
- Jero
- Milk or yogurt
- fruit juice
Medical information
The sick leave kit should also include:
- Contact information for your doctor
- Insurance information
- Latest list of your medicines
Medicine and consumables
Make sure you have the following in your kit:
- Battery for surveillance devices
- Consumables for glucosmeter or monitor and insulin pump
- Ketone test strip
- Glucose tablets or gel
- 7-day supply of your glucose control drug
- OTC cold and flu medicines that do not interfere with blood sugar levels
Contact your doctor or someone on your diabetes treatment team immediately if you have any of the following symptoms:
- Heat above 101 ° F (38.3 ° C) lasts for more than a day
- Diarrhea for 6 hours or more
- Vomiting 3 times or more in 24 hours
- Blood glucose levels exceed 240 mg / dl even after additional insulin intake, as recommended by sick leave plans
- Medium to large amounts of ketones in the urine
Diabetic ketoacidosis is an emergency disease. It can lead to coma or death. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms:
If your employer or insurance company offers telemedicine services, consider downloading the app or storing your contact information on the phone to make it easier to get advice if you feel sick.
According to, diabetes can damage your immune system
This can be done in the following ways:
- Eat that food Boost your immune system Blood sugar level Healthy range
- Drink plenty of water because dehydration can increase the risk of certain infections
2019 study
- Rest due to sleep disorders such as obstruction Sleep apneaMay overlap with diabetes, but may increase the risk of health concerns
- Get the recommended vaccine to protect yourself
The
CDCPeople with diabetes are advised to get the flu vaccine every year. This is especially important for children who have more severe flu symptoms for a longer period of time than children who do not have diabetes.
Diabetes can make normal illnesses more difficult, and when you feel sick, it can be difficult to manage.
If you have diabetes, talk to your medical team to plan how to deal with your illness or infection. Together, you can pre-determine how to manage your blood sugar when you feel sick.
You can also stock up on food, drinks, inspection supplies, and medicines that you may need.
A good sick leave plan contains information on what medicines you can take safely, what you should avoid, the best way to test your blood sugar, and steps to prevent diabetes and other health conditions from lasting longer than necessary. ..
..
