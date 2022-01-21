Diabetes sick leave management: how to plan in advance

In the case of diabetes, it is very important to take care of yourself when you are ill, even if the condition is as common as influenza and urinary tract infections. It is advisable to plan ahead of time how to deal with sick leave, illness and infections to avoid complications. This article provides expert guidance on: How to prepare for sick leave

How to put together a sick leave checklist

When to see a doctor if you have any complications

When you have Diabetes, Illnesses and infections can bring a powerful one-two punch to your body. Method is as follows. Illness can make it difficult to control blood sugar levels One of the reasons to plan ahead is that illnesses and infections can get worse. Diabetes symptoms.. Your body responds to stressful events in the same way it responds to them.It produces a surge in the hormones it contains Cortisol.. Cortisol is often called a stress hormone. When your body is flooded with cortisol, your blood sugar can spike for several reasons: Cortisol encourages the body to make glucose, a type of sugar that the body uses as fuel.

Cortisol sends a message to the pancreas and lowers insulin levels.

Cortisol causes insulin resistance. As a result, muscle and fat cells do not respond to insulin and do not absorb or use glucose. Both of these behaviors can mean that your body may experience elevated blood sugar levels when dealing with an illness or infection. Diabetes can exacerbate the disease If you have diabetes, you may be at increased risk for certain types of infections and illnesses. Studies from 2021 People with diabetes have been shown to be more likely to develop certain types of infections, including: pneumonia When cystitis (Urinary-tract infection). If you get sick, you may be at increased risk of hospitalization. for example, 2021 study Associated with diabetes with longer hospitalizations, more complications, and greater risk of death COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection), A disease caused by the new coronavirus. Therefore, it is very important to work with your diabetes treatment team to plan ahead. That way, you’ll know what to do if you get sick, injured, or have an infection. Your plan can now give you some relief, and it may protect your health later.

Defender American Diabetes Association And that National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) We recommend that you address the following important questions in your sick leave plan: Address these questions one at a time. Manage blood sugar levels when sick Discuss tests, medications, and warning signs with your diabetes treatment team to prepare for the sick leave that you must face sooner or later. When you are ill, your blood sugar may rise for several reasons: Hormones released by the immune system can raise blood sugar levels.

When you get sick, your eating habits and drinking habits can change.

Other medications can affect your blood sugar levels. What to eat and drink To keep your blood sugar within your target range, continue eating and drinking as close to your normal daily routine as possible. It may be easy to say, especially if you have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have problems eating or drinking, try the following: 4-6 ounces of water or sugar-free beverage every 30 minutes

50 grams of carbohydrates every 4 hours from foods or from beverages containing sugar if you can’t eat solid foods If your blood sugar is too low, you should follow these steps: 15-15 rules.. This means that you should take 15 grams of carbs and test your blood sugar after 15 minutes. Talk to your medical team about whether hard candies and glucose tablets work if you can’t control your food and drink. When and what to test The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Whenever you feel sick, it’s a good idea to test your blood glucose every 4 hours. Keep a notepad nearby so you have accurate records to share with your doctor. You don’t want to rely on memory of measurements when sleep deprivation or worsening symptoms can cloud your recollections. You may also need to test your urine Ketone.. Ketones indicate low insulin levels and the body’s use of fat as fuel. Testing the ketones in your urine will tell you if you have any of the following conditions: Diabetic ketoacidosis.. This condition is life-threatening, so it is important to know in advance how to detect these chemicals in your body. NIDDK recommends testing ketones every 4-6 hours during illness. It is also important to track your weight, temperature and blood pressure. These indicators are important clues that can be useful in the following cases: You are getting dehydrated.

Your blood sugar level has reached an unhealthy level.

Your condition is getting worse.

Infectious disease is progressing. It is especially important for people with type 1 diabetes to test their blood sugar levels more often when they are ill. As the body fights illnesses and infections, insulin levels can drop sharply. Medicine to take Illness can change the amount of insulin you need. Talk to your diabetes team about when and how much to adjust your insulin and other medication doses. It is especially important to continue taking insulin Long-acting insulin, On the schedule recommended by your doctor. It is also important to continue taking long-acting insulin, even if you are not eating. Some over-the-counter drugs (OTCs), especially those that treat cough, cold, and flu symptoms, contain sugar. Other types of drugs can affect how diabetes drugs work. Your diabetes treatment team may be able to give you a list of medications to avoid when you feel sick in general conditions. Create a sick leave kit It’s a good idea to stock up on easy-to-prepare foods, sick drinks, medicines, and diabetes care products and keep these items handy in case you feel sick. The items included in the sick leave kit are: Food and drink Please prepare the following items. Soup and stock

Ice lolly or sorbet

cracker

Jero

Milk or yogurt

fruit juice Medical information The sick leave kit should also include: Contact information for your doctor

Insurance information

Latest list of your medicines Medicine and consumables Make sure you have the following in your kit: Battery for surveillance devices

Consumables for glucosmeter or monitor and insulin pump

Ketone test strip

Glucose tablets or gel

7-day supply of your glucose control drug

OTC cold and flu medicines that do not interfere with blood sugar levels

Contact your doctor or someone on your diabetes treatment team immediately if you have any of the following symptoms: Heat above 101 ° F (38.3 ° C) lasts for more than a day

Diarrhea for 6 hours or more

Vomiting 3 times or more in 24 hours

Blood glucose levels exceed 240 mg / dl even after additional insulin intake, as recommended by sick leave plans

Medium to large amounts of ketones in the urine Diabetic ketoacidosis is an emergency disease. It can lead to coma or death. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms: If your employer or insurance company offers telemedicine services, consider downloading the app or storing your contact information on the phone to make it easier to get advice if you feel sick.

According to, diabetes can damage your immune system 2020 research .. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to your health all year round, not just during the cold and flu seasons. This can be done in the following ways: Eat that food Boost your immune system Blood sugar level Healthy range

Drink plenty of water because dehydration can increase the risk of certain infections 2019 study

Rest due to sleep disorders such as obstruction Sleep apneaMay overlap with diabetes, but may increase the risk of health concerns

Get the recommended vaccine to protect yourself The CDC People with diabetes are advised to get the flu vaccine every year. This is especially important for children who have more severe flu symptoms for a longer period of time than children who do not have diabetes.