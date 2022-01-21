Boosters provide the best protection against Omicron mutants, CDC studies show





Three large new studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasize the importance of obtaining booster shots to provide the best protection against Omicron coronavirus variants. This is the first actual data to examine the effect of boosters on Omicron, which accounts for more than 99% of coronavirus cases in the United States. A study published on Friday raises the question of whether people who have been vaccinated only twice should still be considered fully vaccinated. “I think we need to redefine complete vaccination as three doses,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime CDC vaccine adviser who was not involved in the study. The scope of the study is very broad and includes millions of cases, hundreds of thousands of emergency department and emergency medical center visits, and tens of thousands of adult hospitalizations. According to a CDC study that examined about 88,000 hospitalizations in 10 states, obtaining a boost was 90% effective in preventing hospitalization during the December and January periods when Omicron was the predominant mutant. did. By comparison, taking a second shot was 57% effective at least 6 months after the second shot. Tracking Omicron Serge According to a study that surveyed more than 200,000 visits in 10 states, getting a boost was 82% effective in preventing visits to emergency rooms and emergency care centers. By comparison, taking a second shot was only 38% effective in preventing those visits at least 6 months after the second shot. “I think it’s really the third dose that gives you solid, best protection,” Schaffner said. The study was published Friday in a weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality. A second study, also published at MMWR on Friday, concluded that people with three shots were less likely to be infected with Omicron. Looking at data from 25 state and local health departments, CDC researchers found that among the boosted people, there were an average of 149 cases per 100,000 people each week. For those who took it only twice, there were 255 cases per 100,000. A third study, published in the medical journal JAMA, showed that boosters could prevent people from getting sick with Omicron. The study of slightly over 13,000 U.S. Omicron cases found that boosted individuals had a 66% lower chance of developing a symptomatic infection than those who received only two injections. I understand. All three studies found that unvaccinated people were at greatest risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. The CDC now states that it is considered fully vaccinated after the primary COVID-19 vaccine, that is, two weeks after the second mRNA vaccination, or two weeks after the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine. increase. Booster doses are recommended for all persons 12 years and older 5 months after the primary vaccination series. According to CDC data, less than half of those eligible for booster shots have one, and only about a quarter of the total population of the United States is fully vaccinated and boosted. Almost 20% of the US population (aged 5+) who are eligible to be vaccinated are not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

