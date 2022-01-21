NS reports 94 people in the designated COVID-19 hospital unit on Friday





Nova Scotia reported 94 people in the designated COVID-19 hospital unit on Friday, 13 of whom were in the intensive care unit. There were 16 hospitalizations and 3 discharges on Friday. There are 280 people in the COVID-19 hospital: 94 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus.

73 was identified as positive on arrival, but was hospitalized for another medical reason or with COVID-19, but does not require special care.

113 people were infected with COVID-19 during hospitalization. The vaccination status of hospitalized people is as follows. Eleven (11.7 percent) received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

60 (63.8 percent) are fully vaccinated (twice).

Four (4.3 percent) are partially vaccinated.

19 (20.2 percent) are unvaccinated. Less than 10 percent of Nova Scotia’s population is unvaccinated. As of Thursday, more than 83% of Nova Scotia had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine and 90.7% had been vaccinated at least once, according to state statistics. Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief health doctor, said there are about 70,000 Nova Scotia residents who have not been vaccinated on Wednesday. The news release on Friday does not provide the latest information on vaccination “due to technical problems”. Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are now about four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated twice. It is based on the average number of hospitalizations since the state began publishing daily hospitalizations by vaccine status on January 4. Changed to recommendations on how to use rapid tests Nova Scotia Health currently recommends that people doing quick tests at home wipe both their throat and nose. With the same swab for better results. A new research study in Nova Scotia detected 88.7% of cases with a combination of throat and nasal swabs, compared to 64.5% with nose or throat swabs alone. Nova Scotia reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This includes 269 cases in the central zone, 120 cases in the east zone, 49 cases in the northern zone and 163 cases in the west zone. As of Thursday, there were an estimated 5,241 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Reservation of Pfizer vaccine over 30 years old On Friday, the state opened a promise for those over 30 years old to book the Pfizer vaccine. The state has restricted reservations for people under the age of 30 because the risk of myocarditis has increased slightly for people in that age group who have been vaccinated with Moderna vaccine. However, the state also recommends that people over the age of 30 who have a Moderna reservation receive the vaccine sooner and keep the reservation to reduce the chance of wasting the vaccine. Outbreak of COVID-19 at Spring Hill Institute In a news release on Friday, Canada’s correction services said 32 prisoners at the Springhill Institute had recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to the facility, 74.5% of prisoners are fully vaccinated and 83.1% are first dosed. Vaccines are provided to all prisoners, including booster immunization. In his release, Dawn Late, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of the facility, said the prison would screen everyone who entered the facility. To prevent further spread of COVID-19, a rapid test was performed on staff who needed to provide a negative rapid test. Atlantic Canada Case Number Newfoundland and Labrador Eighteen people were hospitalized on Friday and one reported in the ICU. There were 324 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday and 2,666 active cases.

Prince Edward Island Ten people were hospitalized on Thursday and two reported to be hospitalized in the ICU. There were 249 new cases and 2,471 active cases.

New Brunswick Reported 3 deaths and 124 hospitalizations on Thursday. This includes 12 ICUs. The state reported 488 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 4,389 active cases.

